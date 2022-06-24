Great white shark
A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the central California coast on Wednesday, police said.

The attack occurred midmorning at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, a community along the Monterey Bay coastline, about 85 miles (137km) south of San Francisco.

The Pacific Grove police department said in a statement that the swimmer, a man, suffered "significant injuries from the shark bite", and was taken to the hospital. The Los Angeles Times reported that the man was a surfer who had significant injuries to his leg and stomach.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.


Firefighters deployed a drone to search for the shark but there were no immediate sightings. Police said the beach at Lovers Point will remain closed until Saturday.

Shark attacks in California are rare but can be deadly. Last year, a 31-year-old man was fatally bitten near the central coast town of Morro Bay. It was believed to be the first shark attack death in the area in more than a decade.