Mexico's President says he will ask US President Joe Biden to address WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's case when the two men meet in July.Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador raised Mr Assange's case at a regular news conference on Tuesday, saying his country would open its doors to the Australian if he was released.Mr Assange's wife Stella Moris vowed to fight using every possible legal avenue."I'm going to ask President Biden to address this issue ... humanism must prevail," Mr Lopez Obrador said.Mr Lopez Obrador is set to meet his US counterpart in July.Mr Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables, which Washington said had put lives in danger.The Mexican President praised Mr Assange.