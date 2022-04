© Keystone/Facundo Arrizabalaga



"This is the true face of the US 'freedom of speech and the press.' The extradition of Assange to the US can lay bare the hypocritical nature of the US government better than the WikiLeaks revelations."

"Those who expose the so-called atrocities of other countries are heroes, while those who expose the scandals of the US are criminals."

Beijing says the US has presented the true face of its 'freedom of speech and the press' rhetoric.issued by a UK court earlier this week, saying thatThe Australian born journalist has been held in a British prison for over 36 months. Before that, he spent seven years holed up at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, under threat of arrest by the UK authorities.She also noted that everything Assange has gone through ever since he reported on alleged US war crimes, tells people:A magistrates court in London issued a formal order on Wednesday to extradite Assange to the US, where he will faceunder the espionage charges brought against him for publishing a trove of classified State Department and Pentagon documents in 2010, which detailed alleged war crimes committed by US forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.He has been accused of attempting to hack Pentagon computers and has been charged under the Espionage Act, which prohibits obtaining information related to national defense which can be used to undermine US interests or benefit foreign nations.Assange's legal team has argued that the UK court's ruling was equivalent to issuing him a "death sentence" as the whistleblower's defense has insisted that theMeanwhile, Assange's wife, Stella Moris, claims that her husband's health has significantly deteriorated ever since he was placed in London's maximum-security Belmarsh Prison three years ago, adding that he suffered a stroke in October 2021.The prosecution of Assange has sparked fierce international criticism against the US and British governments by advocates of media freedom.Assange has denied all accusations against him, while his defenders and supporters point out thatThey insist Assange had engaged in journalism that is legal in the US, and that accusations of him conspiring to hack the Pentagon's computer systems were based on discredited testimony of a convicted Icelandic criminal WikiLeaks' official position on the charges is that they are politically motivated and "represent an unprecedented attack on press freedom and the public's right to know - seeking to criminalize basic journalistic activity."