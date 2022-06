© AFP/Benoit Tessier



If French President Emmanuel Macron thought that his re-election this past May against right-wing populist challenger Marine Le Pen was a license to keep forging ahead with a globalist agenda, it turns out that he badly miscalculated. While French voters may have been reluctant to hand executive control over to Le Pen, they seized the opportunity towith last weekend's parliamentary elections.which had allowed him to freely ram through his agenda into law. Until now, whatever Macron wanted or telegraphed - whether it was Covid jab mandates and digital passes or censorship under the guise of ' national security ' - his party simply converted into law. And there was nothing that opponents could do about it other than complain hopelessly.Populist parties on the right and left both made historic gains, while the traditional establishment parties were decimated.(formerly La République En Marche!)compared to the 2017 election. Gains made by other members of the Together coalition fell far short of compensating for such a massive loss, resulting in the coalition holding down only 245 seats in total.The populist left coalitionled by Jean-Luc Mélenchon - it's called "Nupes", its French acronym, but really should be called "Watermelon," since it is populist left pinkish-red at its core with an outer layer of green activism -Meanwhile,The establishment right, Les Républicains, had to settle for just 61 seats, while the traditional Socialist Party as an entity was nowhere to be found.What emerges isthat is increasingly dominating Western political discourse. The conventional left-right paradigm is being overshadowed by one ofas establishment elites on both sides of the political divide across the Western world preach the same gospel and sing from the same hymn book on issues of critical importance to citizens.Establishment politicians on the right and left are more often than not in agreement on matters such as Covid jab mandates, state-backed censorship, surveillance (digital or otherwise), the foreign bogeyman-du-jour, or the need to follow whatever consensus or agenda is laid out at the Davos World Economic Forum and backed by the murky interests of rich elites. What's the point of arguing about partisan ideology when the sovereignty of your country is at risk from those within who have few qualms about selling it out to external or supranational interests?They have a more pragmatic and agnostic approach to other countries that would benefit French trade and cooperation.if Paris insists on sovereign independence in its dealings with Washington and the EU.Populists' lack of access to power has made them relatively unattractive targets for seduction by special interests more interested in lining their own pockets than those of the average citizen. And their own histories of being marginalized by the establishment and refusing to join conventional political parties is a testament to the kind of character needed to pursue an unconventional agenda under tremendous establishment pressure to conform.It's no surprise that French elites are freaking out. After the election,- all because the governing elites can't just do whatever they want anymore.French citizens routinely cited during these elections.on its border with Ukraine when a withdrawal of French support and insistence that Ukraine abide by the French-backed Minsk Accords could have ended the conflict. And when the conflict turned red-hot,leading to energy- and inflation-related price hikes in France and Europe.were also at the top of people's minds. Although French hospitals are under strain, 15,000 suspended unvaccinated health care workers have yet to be reintegrated under Macron's Covid rules.Another issue is thewhich Macron is set to raise from 62 to 65. But for French citizens, whose salaries are already low because their employer has to pay nearly one euro in social security to the government for every euro of employee salary (and that's before another quarter of what's left is taken off at the employee's end), it translates to yet another way of taxing their work by reducing their benefits.The populist right and left agree that French policy should be oriented to benefit the interests of the average working French citizen first and foremost rather than treating them as an afterthought or collateral damage in the service of other murky interests.on both the right and left to convince even more voters that