Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla and mayor of Bogotá, will face off against Rodolfo Hernández, a populist business tycoon and the former mayor of the city of Bucaramanga, in a contest where both candidates have cast themselves as political outsiders.
Both men are divisive, gaff-prone and high-handed, and the campaign ahead of the election was bitter, with each candidate accusing the other of corruption. Hernández - who is under investigation for graft - refused to debate Petro and briefly relocated to Miami after claiming his life was at risk.
Hernández shocked Colombia when he made it to Sunday's runoff after ousting a number of career politicians from the race in the first round of voting on 29 May.
Petro took the most votes then, some 8.5m, but could not muster enough to pass the 50% threshold required to win outright. Sunday would mark the first time Colombia is led by a leftist. Petro said in a video shared on social media on Wednesday:
"We are one step away from achieving the real change we have waited all our lives for. There are no doubts, only certainties. Let's make history."Hernández, who has eschewed traditional rallies and relied on social media - particularly TikTok - to reach voters, tweeted:
"You decide: vote for those who have been embedded in power for more than 30 years or for someone who has worked for their family."Whomever wins on Sunday will have his work cut out. The country is still recovering from anti-inequality protests that shook the country last year, and the 2016 peace deal with the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) hangs in the balance. That deal formally ended decades of civil war that killed 260,000 people and displaced 7 million, though has only been implemented haltingly.
But whichever candidate triumphs, history will be made, as both men share their ticket with female Afro-Colombians - meaning that Colombia's next vice-president will be a black woman. Petro's running mate, Francia Márquez is a rural activist who won the prestigious Goldman environmental prize; Hernandez's partner on the ticket is Marelen Castillo, a little-known university director and conservative Catholic.
Sergio Guzmán, an analyst who runs the consultancy Colombia Risk Analysis, said:
"One of the things that makes this election stand out is that it draws apart the traditional political forces that have been waging power in the country for two decades. It's a stark departure from where the country has been and it leads to an uncharted path."
Impressive how they even wheeled in a complete right-wing stereotype from the 1950s, as if to give the public a secret wink to elect the pervert 'ex-people's army' Petro. Also and equally impressive how in its last days, so many members of the supposedly revolutionary 'People's Army' turned out to be huge supporters of gender-ideology, feminism, trans-genderism and the LGBT agenda... they were the 'army' of which people?... Who cares! - they surrendered and handed their weapons over to the UN in some Mickey-Mouse peace deal which changed nothing, the social cleansing and murder of social leaders continues on till this day, and Petro seems to be the ONE AND ONLY intact guerilla representative who has managed to dodge bullets and wiggle his way to the highest political ranks in the country... And, coincidentally, he's the biggest LGBT supporter in the nation's history.
Who cares about social leaders being continually assassinated, when you can now have whatever kind of perverted sex you could wish for in the Great Babylon mother of all abominations... surely that's what the people raised an army for!
Nice one Petro, the number-one traitor-disguised-as-hero!