15 year old boy killed & 3 others injured in shoot out at Juneteenth music festival in Washington DC
Daily Mail
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 03:15 UTC
A total of four people -the dead boy, two adult partygoers and a cop - were shot Sunday evening near the intersection of 14th and U Street NW, where the Moechella music festival, a Juneteenth celebration, was underway.
Witnesses described how the teenager was 'screaming out for his mom' after being shot, WTTG reported.
The officer was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police confirmed. The other two victims are also recovering.
Video shared on Twitter showed revelers twerking on top of cars as shots rang out, forcing people to flee for cover.
Other footage shows first responders rendering aid at the scene while a large crowd disperses from the area.
Police are still looking for the gunman.
Police said the chaos erupted shortly after a fight broke out between Moechella attendees.
After the fight was broken up, a secondary incident occurred, causing festival attendees to scatter. Police say the exact nature of the second incident remains unclear at this time.
Cops shut the festival down after determining it wasn't safe. Paramedics were rendering aid to those who suffered injuries after being trampled by the fleeing crowd.
During their initial response at the scene, cops recovered a gun from an attendee.
Shortly thereafter, shots were fired near the intersection of 14th and U Street NW, leaving three people injured and one dead.
Several guns were seized near the scene of the shooting, including one from one of the victims.
Officials are working to clear out the area and are continuing to search for the shooter. Police have not recovered the gunman's weapon yet.
DC police said the Moechella festival, which is described as a Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington, DC, was an 'un-permitted event.'
'We certainly want people to be held accountable when they hold un-permitted events in our city,' Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III told reporters.
'Unfortunately, things like this can happen when you have the wrong mix of people or people who introduced firearms to a situation. That's unfortunate and we'll be having conversations with those persons very, very shortly and look at what legal actions should be taken as the result of an un-permitted event in our city.'
The Moechella organizer told FOX 5's Lindsay Watts the event was over when the shooting happened.
The police chief said investigation is in the preliminary stages. This is a developing story; please check back for more updates.
Comment: Juneteenth according to Wikipedia:
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army general Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas.[7] Originating in Galveston, the holiday has since been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States, often broadly celebrating African-American culture. The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.[8][9]
