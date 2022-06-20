© AFP 2017/ John Macdougall

"This is a man-made crisis created by the EU. We have gas, it's ready to be delivered

Western sanctions on Russia are preventing deliveries of Russian gas to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Commenting on last week's reduction of gas supplies to the EU, Peskov noted that Russia remains "the most reliable supplier," but the restrictions have made delivery technically impossible."From the technological point of view,Peskov said.Russia's Gazprom cut off the natural gas supply to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline by 60% last week, citing the failure by Siemens Energy to return a piece of equipment to a compressor station "in due time" after it was sent to Canada for repairs.Siemens Energy said it was unable to deliver the part due to Canadian sanctions on Russia. Berlin called Gazprom's decision "political."