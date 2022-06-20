Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, who started the job last week, addressed all ranks and civil servants in an internal message on 16 June, seen by the BBC.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine shows the need "to protect the UK and be ready to fight and win wars on land", he says.
He adds the Army and allies must now be "capable of...defeating Russia".
A defence source told the BBC's defence correspondent Jonathan Beale the tone of the message - issued on the Ministry of Defence's internal intranet - was unsurprising.
They said all armies train to fight, but the threat has clearly changed.
'Shadow of land war'
Gen Sir Patrick noted in the message that he was the first Chief of the General Staff "since 1941 to take command of the Army in the shadow of a land war in Europe involving a major continental power".
He added: "Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines our core purpose - to protect the UK and to be ready to fight and win wars on land - and reinforces the requirement to deter Russian aggression with the threat of force."
Comment: Correction: Russia's incursion into Ukraine was a response to NATO aggression; it was known decades ago that encroachment towards Russia's borders would force it to take action.
He noted "the world has changed since the 24th February and there is now a burning imperative to forge an Army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle".
Gen Sir Patrick also set out his goal to "accelerate the mobilisation and modernisation of the Army to reinforce Nato and deny Russia the chance to occupy any more of Europe...
Comment: Look at the state of Europe, its leaders don't even know how people are going to heat their homes this winter, why would Russia want to bog itself down occupying it?
we are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again".
In March 2021, the government announced a reduction in the number of soldiers it plans to have in the Army to 72,500 by 2025.
Defence spending in the UK has seen an increase of £3bn a year in real terms since 2016-17, following a real-terms cut in funding of £6.6bn between 2010 and 2017.
Russia spends about 4.14% of its gross domestic product on its military, while the UK spends about 2.33%, according to data from IISS Global Military Balance 2020.
Comment: As Russia's high tech weaponry and success stories in Syria and elsewhere show, Russia gets value for money. The UK, on the other hand, doesn't have many threats to worry about, nor does it appear to be having much success with its output: Sinking feeling? UK's brand new £3.1bn aircraft carrier has sprung a leak as cost for F-35 jets skyrockets
Before Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs last November that he believed the era of tanks rolling through Europe was behind us.
Challenged over defence spending in light of growing Russian aggression, Mr Johnson said at the time: "We have to recognise that the old concepts of fighting big tank battles on European land mass are over and there are other better things we should be investing in."
He said enhanced air combat systems and cyber strategies were "how warfare in the future is going to be fought... and that is where we need to be".
Comment: Were it not for the West's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, there'd be no reason for Britain's military to be readying itself for any battle.
Notably, the UK isn't the only country intending to beef up its military: