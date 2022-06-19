© ANI



Protesters in India's eastern state of Bihar damaged public property and ransacked offices in a railway station on Saturday, expressing outrage at a new military recruitment plan and demanding the government reverse course.A top military general, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, told NDTV news channel that the aim of the plan was to make the military more modern and effective.Analysts said the new schemeThousands of young men attacked train coaches, burned tyres and clashed with officials at a railway station in Bihar, one of India's poorest states.Sanjay Singh, a senior police official overseeing law and order in the state, said at least 12 protesters were arrested and at least four policemen injured in clashes.he told Reuters.In Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, police arrested at least 250 people under what are called preventative arrests. Some demonstrators accused the police of using excessive force.In a bid to contain the outrage, the federal government on Saturday announced concessions for those who will serve under the scheme.The federal home ministry announced it would reserve 10% of vacancies in the paramilitary forces and Assam Rifles, a unit in the Indian army, for those who have passed out of the army after the four-year period mandated in the scheme.The defence ministry stated it would reserve 10% of its vacancies for those who have completed the scheme."Perhaps because it is a new scheme, people have misunderstood it, but we have been discussing this with everyone, including ex-servicemen," Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister told a conference on Saturday.The navy chief said on Friday the protests were unexpected and probably the result of misinformation about the new system."I didn't anticipate any protests like this," Admiral R.Hari Kumar told ANI.The scheme is not open for women in combat roles and there are no current plans to change this.