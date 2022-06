© Wikipedia Commons



"Peter the Great waged the great northern war for 21 years. It would seem that he was at war with Sweden, he took something from them. He did not take anything from them, he returned [what was Russia's] ... When he founded the new capital, none of the European countries recognised the territory as Russian. They all recognised it as Swedish territory. The Slavs together with the Finno-Ugric people had always lived there. Moreover this territory had been under the control of the Russian state ... Why did he go there? He went there to take it back and strengthen it, that's what he was doing. Well, it seems it has also fallen to us to take back and strengthen."

The situation then became worse when NATO started to spread its influence and draw the ex-Soviet republics into its structure. This was especially painful in the case of Ukraine, a country whose closeness to Russia is defined by literally millions of family ties among our peoples, relatives living on different sides of the national border. At one fell stroke, these families could be torn apart by a new dividing line, the border of a military bloc.

In opposing a hostile military build-up in Ukraine, Russia was behaving in exactly the same way as Australia did after the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands. The Australian Prime Minister announced that China must not build a military base "on our doorstep", and that doing so would be a "red line". Is this threat an egregious violation of the Solomon Islands' sovereignty, or is it a predictable reaction to Australia's regional interests being threatened?

At a recent event in St Petersburg, Putin compared himself to Tsar Peter the Great, saying "See, we told you Putin's invasion had nothing to do with NATO or the West. Now even he admits it's just an imperial land grab!" As someone who has claimed that NATO and the West are partly to blame for the war in Ukraine, do I now have to admit that I was wrong? No. And I'll explain why.The first reason is that Putin's 'Peter the Great' comparison doesn't tell us anything we didn't already know. So if I thought my position was wrong, I would have said so by now.In other words,The most significant piece of evidence in this regard is his rambling 2021 essay 'On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians'.So even I admit Putin's an imperialist - that's surely case closed? Not so fast.Many people around the world are 'imperialists' in this sense. There are Spaniards who see Gibraltar as part of Spain. There are Argentinians who see the Falklands as part of Argentina. There are Mexicans who see Texas as part of Mexico.When a country's leaders see a particular foreign territory as, in some sense, part of their own, under what circumstances will they accept the status quo - rather than resorting to conquest?they will do so when the benefits of accepting the status quo outweigh the costs.Let's apply this logic to Russia and Ukraine.There was the possibility that a lot of Russians would die in a bloody war, as well as the possibility that other countries would impose crippling sanctions on Russia's economy.Aside from the advantages of having a larger territory and population, as well as access to certain natural resources,Since the end of the Cold War, Russian leaders (not just Putin) have continually expressed their opposition to NATO expansion. And they've made clear that NATO membership for Ukraine is an absolute red line . Even the great Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn believed this, telling Der Spiegel magazine:"Ukraine wasn't a member of NATO, and even if it were, what threat would it pose to Russia?" But this is disingenuous.Ukraine and the US had already made substantial inroads towards NATO membership. And in any case,- an alliance that formed after a Western-backed coup that toppled a pro-Russian president.The ways in which this alliance threatened Russian interests (including its security interests) are obvious, and I have outlined them before . To quote myself:Returning to the main point of this article, a major cost of not invading was the possibility thatAnd it is this cost (i.e., benefit of invading) that could have been eliminated had the West followed a different policy from 2014 onwards.For example, the WestIt could have(almost a quarter of whose ministers were from a party the EU denounced as "racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic"). It could haveAnd above all, it could have recognised thatThere's a second reason I don't have to admit that I was wrong. If you're going to take Putin's public statements (in this case, his 'Peter the Great' comparison) as evidence of his motivations,And the simple fact is that he has mentioned NATO or the West over and over again.'NATO' appears 40 times in his February 21st speech , and another 9 times in his February 24th speech . The latter even clarifies thatwhich "merely serves as a tool of US foreign policy". What's more, since the start of the invasion, Russia has called for legal guarantees that Ukraine will never be allowed into NATO.I do not dispute that Putin is an 'imperialist' who believes Ukraine, or at least parts of Ukraine, rightfully belong to Russia. My claim is simply that if the West had followed a different policy, Putin would not have acted on this belief by launching his brutal and illegal invasion.