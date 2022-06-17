© Eva Bartlett / RT



◾Ukrainian bombing of Donetsk renewed just before 6 pm, hitting residential areas across the city for the next two hours.◾Journalist @EvaKBartlett is reporting from Donetsk. pic.twitter.com/499QeCv9Cq



— Juan Sinmiedo (@Youblacksoul) June 13, 2022

Hypocritical silence after maternity hospital shelling

Were these women and this hospital in Kiev, you can bet Western media would be loudly reporting it 24/7 for weeks.

© Eva Bartlett / RT



Ukraine has violated international law for its eight years of waging war on the Donbass republics

Tears flow for hoax hospital bombing

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). @evakbartlett