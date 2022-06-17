A woman from a First Nation in northern Saskatchewan says she's mourning her older brother after he was attacked by two dogs while mowing a neighbour's lawn.Giselle Thomas of Witchekan First Nation says her brother, 43-year-old Noel Thomas, was killed June 1 when the neighbour's dogs charged at him from behind and bit his leg and hand.She says neighbours walking by heard her brother yell for help and had their dogs attack the other dogs to get them off him.Giselle Thomas says her brother stood for a little bit and walked around then suddenly collapsed.She says 911 was called, but her brother was pronounced dead at the scene.The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is investigating and the dogs have been seized."(The owner) put his life in danger by allowing him to come to their shared yard and having those dogs outside like that," Giselle Thomas said.The owner of the dogs has apologized to Noel Thomas's mother, but not to other family members, his sister said.In an email, RCMP said officers from the Spiritwood detachment assisted in a "non-suspicious death" investigation at the First Nation on June 1.An autopsy has been completed and results will be available in approximately four to six months, the coroners service said.The Thomas family said it isn't enough that the dogs were seized. They're hoping charges will be laid and the owner will take responsibility.The family said there have been other attacks involving the dogs."We want the maximum amount of charges because this has happened four times with those dogs. They have attacked four people and this has caused death now," Giselle Thomas said.There is an overpopulation of dogs on the First Nation, leading to people feeling unsafe, she added."Too many people are getting attacked by dogs and nothing is being done, so I want (the owner) to be charged to set an example to the rest of Saskatchewan," she said. (CTV News)This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022.