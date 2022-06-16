© AP/Oleksandr Ratushniak



"The evacuation of civilians from Azot has been completely thwarted by the opposing side. One person - a 74-year-old man - has gotten out of the plant."

"The evacuation of people is impossible under such circumstances and a decision was made to close the humanitarian corridor."

a military commander from the People's Republic of Lugansk (LPR) has said.Aleksandr Nikishin, of the LPR's second army corps, told journalists:It happened before 8am local time when the Russian humanitarian corridor was to become operational. The man walked out "by accident" as he was unaware of the planned evacuation, saying that Ukrainian troops hadn't informed the civilians inside about it, Nikishin claimed. And at around 8:10am Kiev's forces at the plant began firing at Russian positions from a tank, a howitzer and a mortar.According to the commander,Ukrainian troops retreated to the Azot chemical plant a week ago after the strategic city of Severodonetsk had fallen under Russian control.On Tuesday, the Russian military said that Kiev had asked Moscow to provide safe passage for civilians at the plant to the Ukrainian-controlled city of Lisichansk on the other side of the Seversky Donets River.The Russian side also expressed concerns that Ukrainian fighters could use the evacuation as cover-up for their own escape.Instead,which is controlled by the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), on Wednesday.Russia attacked its neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.