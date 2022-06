© Getty



Dana Nessel's comments come amid heightened national tensions surrounding the presence of drag queens at children's events.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reportedly said Wednesday that "drag queens make everything better" and that there should be "a drag queen for every school" during an event in Lansing."Drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun," Nessel said, according to Mauger."A drag queen for every school," she added.The Michigan attorney general's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for clarification of her comments.Nessel's comments come amid heightened national tensions surrounding the presence of drag queens and kings at events marketed toward children In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis recently suggested that the state's child protective services should investigate parents who take their children to drag shows.