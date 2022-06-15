© Alexei Druzhinin /Sputnik/AFP/File



Beijing (AFP) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a call Wednesday that Beijing would keep backing Moscow on "sovereignty and security", according to state media.and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for Russia byAccording to CCTV,Beijing was willing to "intensify strategic coordination between the two countries", Xi reportedly said.The European Union and the United States have warned that any backing from Beijing for Russia's war in Ukraine, or help for Moscow to dodge Western sanctions, would damage ties with China.China as well as India are two major economies that have not taken part in retaliatory measures against Moscow over its invasion.In the eyes of Chinese officials, theas Russian gas consumers.Once bitter Cold War enemies, Beijing and Moscow have stepped up cooperation in recent years as a counterbalance to what they see as US global dominance.The two countries have drawn closer in the political, trade and military spheres as part of what they call a "no limits" relationship.The two sides, connecting the far eastern Russian city of Blagoveshchensk with the northern Chinese city of Heihe.Wednesday's call between the two leadersand was their first reported communication since the day after Russia launched its invasion of its European neighbour.Xi, who has described Putin as an "old friend", also invited his Russian counterpart to the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early February.