© Unknown



The Biggest Welfare Scroungers are Big Business

Business as an Extension of Government

Crony Capitalism is destroying the U.S., Britain and Many Other Countries

Huge global companies pursue their own profits, irrespective of the downsides to society.

They have too much influence over politics and regulation, so the government helps them extract ever more wealth from the economy.

They have the power to exploit customers, suppliers, staff, governments and the environment.

They effectively operate outside the law. They are able to commit crimes with no punishment worse than a fine.

What Should We Do?