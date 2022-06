© The Cradle



Lost in a Roman wilderness of debt

"In order to enslave the many, the greedy began to appropriate and accumulate the necessities of life and keep them tightly closed up, so that they might keep these bounties for themselves. They did this not for humanity's sake (which was not in them at all), but to rake up all things as products of their greed and avarice. In the name of justice they made unfair and unjust laws to sanction their thefts and avarice against the power of the multitude. In this way they availed as much by authority as by strength of arms or overt evil."

Socialism or barbarism

"To be successful, any reform has to be system-wide, not merely a single part. Today's western economies have become financialized, leaving credit creation in private hands - to be used to make financial gains at the expense of the industrial economy... This aim has spread like leprosy throughout entire economies - their trade patterns (dependency on US agricultural and oil exports, and IT technology), labor relations (anti-unionism and austerity), land tenure (foreign-owned plantation agriculture instead of domestic self-reliance and self-sufficiency in food grains), and economic theory itself (treating finance as part of GDP, not as an overhead siphoning off income from labor and industry alike)."

"As to your question of whether Russia and China can 'sell' this vision of the future to the Global South and Eurasian countries, that should become much easier by the end of this summer. A major byproduct (not unintended) of the NATO war in Ukraine is to sharply raise energy and food prices (and shipping prices). This will throw the balance of payments of many Global South and other countries into sharp deficit, creating a crisis as their dollar-denominated debt to bondholders and banks falls due."

"The US raise in interest rates has increased the dollar's exchange rate not only against the euro and Japanese yen, but against the Global South and other countries. This means that much more of their income and export revenue must be paid to service their foreign debt - and they can avoid default only by going without food and oil. So what will they choose? The IMF may offer to create SDRs to enable them to pay - by running even further into dollarized debt, subject to IMF austerity plans and demands that they sell off even more of their natural resources, forests and water."

"In short, it is a conflict between two different social systems, each with their own philosophy of how societies work. Will they be planned by neoliberal financial centers centered in New York, supported by Washington's neo-cons, or will they be the kind of socialism that the late 19th century and early 20th century envisioned - a 'market' and, indeed, society free from rentiers? Will natural monopolies such as land and natural resources be socialized and used to finance domestic growth and housing, or left to financial interests to turn rent into interest payments eating into consumer and business income? And most of all, will governments create their own money and steer banking to promote domestic prosperity, or will they let private banks (whose financial interests are represented by central banks) take control away from national treasuries?"

In his latest book, economist Michael Hudson pits socialism against finance capitalism and tears apart the 'dream civilization' imposed by the 1 percent.With The Destiny of Civilization: Finance Capitalism, Industrial Capitalism or Socialism , Michael Hudson, one of the world's leading independent economists, has given us arguably the ultimate handbook on where we're at, who's in charge, and whether we can bypass them.Let's jump straight into the fray.The whole Global South will easily recognize the imperial modus operandi:This is the antithesis of the multipolar world advocated by Russia and China.Hudson presciently reminds us of Aristotle, who would say that it is in the interest of financiers to wield their power against society at large: "The financial class historically has been the major beneficiary of empires by acting as collection agents."No wonder the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), established in Belgrade in 1961 with 120 nations and 27 observers, became such a threat to US global strategy. The latter predictably fought back with a slew of ethnic wars and the earliest incarnations of color revolution - fabricating dictatorships on an industrial scale, from Suharto to Pinochet.The culmination was a cataclysmic Houston get-together in December 19, 1990 "celebrating" the dissolution of the USSR, as Hudson reminds us how the IMF and the World Bank "laid out a blueprint for Russia's leaders to impose austerity and give away its assets - it didn't matter to whom - in a wave of 'shock therapy' to let the alleged magic of free enterprise create a neoliberal free-for-all."To a large extent, nostalgia for the rape-and-pillaging of 1990s-era Russia fuels what Hudson defines as the New Cold War, where Dollar Diplomacy must assert its control over every foreign economy.Hudson reminds us how China's policy "followed almost the same path that American protectionism did from 1865 though 1914 - state subsidy for industry, heavy public-sector capital investment...and social spending on education and health care to upgrade the quality and productivity of labor. This was not called Marxism in the United States; it was simply the logical way to look at industrialization, as part of a broad economic and social system."The US economy is indeed a lame post-modern remake of the late Roman empire: "dependent on foreign tribute for its survival in today's global rentier economy." Enter the correlation between a dwindling free lunch and utter fear:Delightfully, Hudson goes back to Lactantius, in the late 3rd century, describing the Roman empire on Divine Institutes, to stress the parallels with the American version:Hudson succinctly frames the central issue facing the world today:To advance the struggle, Hudson proposes a counter-rentier program which should be the Global South's ultimate Blueprint for responsible development: public ownership of natural monopolies; key basic infrastructure in public hands; national self-sufficiency - crucially, in money and credit creation; consumer and labor protection; capital controls - to prevent borrowing or denominating debts in foreign currency; taxes on unearned income such as economic rent; progressive taxation; a land tax ("will prevent land's rising rental value from being pledged to banks for credit to bid up real estate prices"); use of the economic surplus for tangible capital investment; and national self-sufficiency in food.As Hudson seems to have covered all the bases, at the end of the book I was left with only one overarching question. I asked him how he analyzed the current discussions between the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) and the Chinese - and between Russia and China, further on down the road - as being able to deliver an alternative financial/monetary system. Can they sell the alternative system to most of the planet, all while dodging imperial financial harassment?Hudson was gracious enough to reply with what could be regarded as the summary of a whole book chapter:Hudson does see some sunlight ahead:The key challenge for most of the Global South is to avoid default:So how to break free from dollarized debt?Hudson concludes by reiterating what the New Cold War is really all about: