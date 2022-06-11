© Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Biden administration will today announce the end of its requirement that people entering the country test negative for Covid-19, a senior administration official has told news outlets.The travel industry had lobbied for months against the restriction, which had been in place since January 2021.The official said the Biden administration plans to work with airlines to ensure a smooth transition. The travel industry, as well as some scientists and lawmakers, including Democrats, had been critical of the requirement, saying it was no longer needed.Since December, the CDC has required travelers to test negative within one day before flights to the United States but does not require testing for land border crossings.The official said, "If there is a need to reinstate a pre-departure testing requirement - including due to a new, concerning variant - CDC will not hesitate to act."Isom said 75% of countries American Airlines serves do not have testing requirements.In December, the CDC tightened requirements for international air travelers to get a negative test within one day rather than three days of coming to the United States.