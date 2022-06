Software upgrades, logistical and diplomatic problems may slow supplies from Germany, media reports

The US will soon have no new Javelin anti-tank missiles to spare for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.The US was said to have similarly depleted one-quarter of its stock of Stinger portable anti-aircraft missiles, and it could take up to a year for their manufacturer, Raytheon, to restart production.According to Bloomberg, the already limited production of shoulder-fired missile systems was further disrupted by a mix of factors, includingin the defense industry., and Kiev is seeking more weapons to repel Russia's military campaign in the country.President Joe Biden toured Lockheed Martin's Javelin-making plant in early May, calling the weapon "extremely effective."The US and other NATO countries have been increasingly providing weapons to Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation against its neighboring state on February 24. The shipments from the Pentagon included around 7,000 Javelins, as well as drones, howitzers and radars.Ukraine is likely to be further disappointed with the supply of heavy weapons promised to it by Germany, as Berlin will have to overcome various hurdles before delivering many of the items, the German version of Business Insider has reported According to BI sources, the proposed deliveryIRIS-T SLs and allow Ukraine jump the line. Regardless, Kiev will only be able to acquire the equipment by the end of the year at best.The German arms package for Ukraine alsoThe Greeks were reportedly surprised by Scholz's announcement of the scheme., BI said.e, the report said.The proposed arrangement also reportedly pulled the rug from under the producer of the armor, the German arms giant Rheinmetall, which hoped it could sell the Marders directly to Ukraine.Germany also wants to supply Kiev with several MARS IIs - an EU version of the US-made M270 MLRS. But according to BI, the goal to have the multiple rocket launchers shipped by the end of June may prove to be unrealistic.The outlet's sources said that less than half of the 40 launchers operated by the German military are currently in working condition. And even if the Bundeswehr was willing to part with some of them, their software would need to be upgraded first.The EU launchers use an Airbus-designed fire control system that's not compatible with some types of rockets used by version from outside the bloc. A reverse conversion will be required to allow Ukrainians to fire ammunition supplied by the US and the UK. But, the outlet said.BI assessed that, with the exception of Flakpanzer Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns. It said 15 of those could arrive by mid-July and 15 more by the end of August.However, they will come with just 59,000 rounds, BI said. Each system has two guns with a combined rate of fire of 1,100 rpm and normally carries 680 total rounds.Officials in Kiev have repeatedly berated Germany and Chancellor Scholtz personally for what they call insufficient military support of their country against Russia. The disdain apparently was fueled by last month's announcement that