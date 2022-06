© AP



"When Peter founded the new capital, no European country recognized it as Russia. Everybody recognized it as Sweden. What was (Peter) doing? Taking back and reinforcing. That's what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce, as well."

"If we proceed from the fact that these basic values form the basis of our existence, we will certainly succeed in solving the tasks that we face."

"It is impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia. And we do not intend to build that fence."

"The West must draw a clear red line so the Kremlin understands the price of each next bloody step...We will brutally liberate our territories."

Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the war against Ukraine to Peter the Great's conquest during the 18th century as the Russian leader on June 9 paid tribute to the tsar on the 350th anniversary of his birth.after visiting an exhibition in Moscow dedicated to the tsar and drew parallels between Peter the Great's founding of St. Petersburg in 1703 and modern-day Russia's ambitions. Putin said In televised comments on day 106 of his war in Ukraine, he added:Putin also appeared to support the further territorial expansion of Russia, saying:Mykhailo Podolyak said:Putin has sought to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine by asserting that Ukraine has no real national identity nor tradition of statehood, while Moscow says it acted to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine.In July 2021, the Kremlin published a long essay by Putin in which he argued that