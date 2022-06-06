Earth Changes
One dead as fierce storms wreak havoc across 65 departments in France - month's worth of rain in just 12 hours
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Sun, 05 Jun 2022 10:48 UTC
Floodlist
Sun, 05 Jun 2022 10:48 UTC
The Ministry of Interior reported on 04 June 2022 that 65 departments across the country were affected by the severe weather. More than 3,500 interventions were carried out by firefighters. Damage to power infrastructure left thousands of homes without electricity. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said one person died in flood waters in Rouen. Across the country 15 people were injured, 2 of them seriously.
For the first time in over 20 years, Météo-France issued orange level alerts for 65 departments in the country. Many other departments were under yellow level alerts.
Météo-France reported some areas saw a month's worth of rain in just 12 hours to early 05 June 2022, including 74 mm which fell in Saint Yan (Saône et Loire), and 54 mm in Donnemarie-Dontilly (Seine et Marne). Vichy (Allier) recorded 57 mm and St Didier en Donjon (Allier) 54 mm, which is around 75% of the typical June rainfall.
Roads and streets were flooded up and down the country, including in areas of the capital, Paris, and in the northern departments of Yvelines, Seine-Maritime, Eure and Eure-et-Loir. Authorities warned that levels of the Eure River are dangerously high in Eure-et-Loir. Local media reported 2 bridges over river in the Mayenne department were washed away.
Meteo-France also reported around 50,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours to 05 June and winds of 106km/h in Saint Gervais d'Auvergne (Puy de Dôme) with several other areas also recorded wind gusts of over 100 km/h. Hail between 5cm to 8cm was reported in parts of Allier department.
Quote of the Day
Light your candle before Night, or it takes you.
- Greek saying
Recent Comments
These sites are controlled by the richest people in the world. If any information is coming out about them, it is because it is part of the...
Naomi Wolfe's site, The Daily Clout, has set set up a very easy way to send in your comments to the FDA against vaccinations for babies. If you...
We dug up some old buildings, lets tie it all to this theory we have...."Younger Dryas impact hypothesis" So here is the thing not spoken about...
This is absolutely sure to be on CNN LOL
Poland lost many it's leaders (political/military/social) in the plane crash several years ago to that special awards/honor/recognition meeting in...