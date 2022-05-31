© Keepscases



The situation around the Summit of the Americas scheduled for early June, which this time is to be held in Los Angeles, is becoming more and more tense and interesting. What are we talking about?Back in March,And that would have been OK: if the host himself did not invite them, then so be it. but it was not.At the beginning of May, theOne could assess how extraordinary this announcement judging from the anxious statements of the frightened pro-US forces in Mexico, including representatives of previous, more compliant authorities. It was said that Andres Manuel López Obrador was sinking Mexico, and that "he who is not at the table will be the eaten."But soon things began to get interesting.The New York Times wrote that if the presidents of Mexico and Brazil don't come, the summit will fail and Biden will be humiliated. It must be said that this very situation already shows that something is going on with the status of the United States.And Mexico, it should be noted, is very much dependent on the United States. And yet this is the way things are.There is more to come.I think all this is already very humiliating for the USA. In the USA, some experts say that Mexico has shown its unreliability as a "friend" of the US, and that, of course, "our president is an idiot, but you can't just use it like that." So, passions boil over, though they try not to make a big deal out of it.It seems that the USA will think of something to soften at least the leaders of Mexico and Brazil and to lure them to the summit. But the mood has already been spoiled.It was not for nothing that the Mexican leader, during his recent trip (just on the eve of his resonant statement about the summit) to Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize and Cuba, repeatedly emphasized, "Look, Latin American countries have been waiting years for a congressional resolution on allocating several billions in aid, and here Ukraine immediately gets tens of billions".Translated from https://t.me/shotday/307