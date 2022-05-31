Puppet Masters
The Summit of the Americas
Essence of Time
Mon, 30 May 2022 22:42 UTC
Back in March, US officials said that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua would not be invited to the summit. They say these "dictatorships" are unfit to attend the event, where the "light of democracy" will speak about more strengthening of democracy in the world. And that would have been OK: if the host himself did not invite them, then so be it. but it was not.
At the beginning of May, the leader of Mexico Andres Manuel López Obrador suddenly announced that he would not personally go to the summit unless all American countries were invited there without exception. One could assess how extraordinary this announcement judging from the anxious statements of the frightened pro-US forces in Mexico, including representatives of previous, more compliant authorities. It was said that Andres Manuel López Obrador was sinking Mexico, and that "he who is not at the table will be the eaten."
But soon things began to get interesting. Mexico's statement clearly instilled courage in other Latin American leaders, and Brazil, Bolivia, Honduras, Guatemala joined the "ultimatum".
The New York Times wrote that if the presidents of Mexico and Brazil don't come, the summit will fail and Biden will be humiliated. It must be said that this very situation already shows that something is going on with the status of the United States. Other countries are still afraid of it, of course, but somehow not as much as before. And Mexico, it should be noted, is very much dependent on the United States. And yet this is the way things are.
There is more to come. The USA quickly announced that it was easing some measures against Cuba, and some media started speculating that perhaps the USA would invite Cuba after all. But the other day the Cuban leader himself said he would not go to such an exclusive event. And the President of Mexico was adamant that he would wait for all countries to be invited and only then he will make a decision.
I think all this is already very humiliating for the USA. In the USA, some experts say that Mexico has shown its unreliability as a "friend" of the US, and that, of course, "our president is an idiot, but you can't just use it like that." So, passions boil over, though they try not to make a big deal out of it.
It seems that the USA will think of something to soften at least the leaders of Mexico and Brazil and to lure them to the summit. But the mood has already been spoiled. And if the US fails to do even this, things will be even more interesting: such disobedience may gain momentum.
It was not for nothing that the Mexican leader, during his recent trip (just on the eve of his resonant statement about the summit) to Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize and Cuba, repeatedly emphasized, "Look, Latin American countries have been waiting years for a congressional resolution on allocating several billions in aid, and here Ukraine immediately gets tens of billions".
Latin American countries will become more and more aware of the need for a real and strong alliance of equals and get closer. And they will become more and more aware that the US is not going to help them strategically.
Translated from https://t.me/shotday/307
