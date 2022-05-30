The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says they're investigating a cougar attack in Stevens County Saturday morning, May 28.A 9-year-old girl was attending a camp near Fruitland when she was injured in a cougar attack. WDFW says the girl was transported to a hospital, where she'd receiving treatment. The cougar was killed at the scene.WDFW said in their release, "Our primary thoughts are with the girl and the family."Investigation is on-going, and they will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.While rare, however, those living in cougar county can take prudent preventative measure to reduce chances of conflict, including lighting all walkways on the property, pruning shrubs and trees around play areas, closing off under areas, and not feeding feral or domestic animals outside.