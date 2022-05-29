Actor Kevin Spacey is facingaccording to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). On Thursday, the CPS accused him of offences against three men in the UK between 2005 and 2013.In addition to the sexual assault accusations, the 62-year-old actor has been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent in a 2008 incident in London during which he also allegedly sexually assaulted his accuser.The Metropolitan Police began investigating the actor in 2017, with the agency's Complex Case Team in the US interviewing him in 2019 and passing the case on to CPS last year.Accusations of sexual misconduct against the Oscar-winning actor began surfacing in October 2017, leading the actor to quickly come out as gay in what many considered an attempt to distract from the growing list of claims against him.one after it emerged that evidence had been tampered with, one after an anonymous accuser refused to identify himself, and one after the anonymous massage therapist accuser died,Actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey molested the then-teenager at a party at Spacey's home in 1986.Nevertheless, the sheer number of accusers and their reported ages at the time of the alleged assaults - several were minors at the time - led Hollywood to essentially blacklist Spacey. He was removed from his starring role in the popular Netflix show 'House of Cards' and several projects in which he was involved were cancelled.