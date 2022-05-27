© dpa via AP

Amid the unprecedented waves of EU and US sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its Ukraine invasion, and as tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions continue between Moscow and European capitals, among the last frontiers of Russia-Europe cooperation remains in the area of crime monitoring and data sharing.But that too appears to be winding down, as Russian state media has announcedas part of the EMCDDA, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov confirmed. "The annual OSCE-wide Anti-Drug Conference has been postponed indefinitely," he added.Russia, however, remains and will likely continue to remain a vital country within INTERPOL - the world's largest international policing organization, representing 194 member countries.Further it highlights Russian law enforcement's importance in tracking international crime as follows: "The NCB's global police cooperation activities are centered on Russia's crime areas of priority concern; these include terrorism, organized crime -- and the international fugitive investigations these generate. Cybercrime is also an emerging crime area of concern." Given rapidly deteriorating diplomatic relations with the West, this too could eventually be threatened as a vital area of close coordination.