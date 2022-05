© AFP



US 'negotiating deal between Saudi Arabia, Israel and Egypt'

Two of US President Joe Biden's senior advisors have reportedly visited Saudi Arabia for talks to increase oil production and the possible normalisation of ties with Israel, Axios reported White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department energy envoy Amos Hochstein reportedly met with senior Saudi officials on Tuesday, Axios reported on Wednesday,Earlier this week, Axios reported thatThe news also comes days after, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)."We have always seen normalisation as the end result for a path. Normalisation between the region and Israel will bring benefits but"The fact it remains unresolved continues to bring significant instability to the region. The priority needs to be how to push the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and if it happens it will benefit the whole region."Biden's visit would come amid a major strain in relations between the two longstanding allies.On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to make the kingdom the "pariah that they are" for the 2018 murder of Middle East Eye columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and famously ruled out dealing directly with MBS.Upon taking office, he permitted the release of a report by US intelligence agencies that concluded thatinside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.Middle East Eye reached out to the State Department and White House for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.