On Monday, during his first official visit to Japan, US President Joe Biden announced the launch of a new project called the, which the White House claims to be an economic vision for Asia in an obvious bid to try and counter China.including India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and all of the ASEAN members, excluding Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos (which are ostracized for being too pro-China).But what exactly does this agreement mean? And what does it offer and consist of? That's a good question, and most people are wondering the same thing.is not a trade deal, is not an investment agreement, not a treaty, and not an institution;a slogan which is really just focused on indirectly attacking China, rather than actually offering any serious economic commitments, a recognition that they have long lost the economic debate in Asia, but nonetheless are unwilling to do much about it.Why is the US proposing such a bizarre and unsubstantial initiative? Right now,which has evolved into bipartisan opposition to free trade and a belief that American jobs should be prioritized and established where possible. Big free trade agreements, as it goes, are argued to undermine America's trade competitiveness, unless they are secured on lopsided terms favouring the United States.In line with this,Now, China itself seeks to join that remaining agreement, after securing the Regional Comprehensive Partnership (RCEP) with other countries in the Asia-Pacific the previous year.- Washington does not have an economic answer to Beijing in the geopolitical competition in Asia, but also cannot make serious commitments because of the domestic political picture prohibiting it. Free trade agreements require reciprocity, but the US cannot tolerate the idea of conceding market access to another cheap labour economy such as Vietnam or India.an economic policy by slogan which pledges to try and write the economic rules of Asia according to American preferences, including proposing an Anti-China supply chain (marketed as resiliency).First of all, the economies of the Asia-Pacific, as geography goes, are deeply integrated with China, which is their largest trading partner. This includes close US allies such as Japan, and of course South Korea, whose new pro-US president, Yoon Suk-yeol, pledged to join this agreement. For comparison, attempting to get these countries to shun economic ties with China is like asking the Netherlands to cut off Germany;Not the United States.Once you consider the fact the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework pledges no funds whatsoever, has no way to facilitate any serious joint agreements, and in fact the US cannot even persuade its members to allow Taiwan to join it on consideration of China, this initiative seems dead on arrival.While China-backed projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative have come with trillions of dollars' worth of funding, serious institutions such as the Asian Investment and Infrastructure Bank (AIIB) exist,and to more readily present its goals, and we've had plenty of those already - all of which were all deliberately targeted at China, such as the 'Blue Dot Initiative', 'Build Back Better World', and so on - but where are they now?The IPEF seems to beand like the rest, it is likely to ultimately fizzle out because they are not gamechangers and do not make serious commitments, precisely because the US largely expects the private sector to mop up the work, does not commit state funding to non-military matters, and of course, dismisses the economic realities of China's own rise and other countries' interests in maintaining ties with Beijing.