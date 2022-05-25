© Getty Images / Aaron Chown - PA Images / Contributor



London is continuing to push Ukraine "down the warpath" by providing military support and arms deliveries, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin claimed on Tuesday.Meanwhile, London is trying to "isolate" Russian diplomats to make it more difficult for them to communicate Moscow's position, Kelin added, including in relation to the military conflict in Ukraine.Since the beginning of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, Britain has been one of Moscow's harshest critics and one of the main supporters of Kiev. London is also one of the key arms suppliers for Ukraine, having provided more than $3 billion in aid, much of which came in the form of weapons and other military hardware.Russia attacked its neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.