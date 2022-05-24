© White House/Flickr
US President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden said Monday the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing invaded the self-ruled island, warning China was "flirting with danger".
"That's the commitment we made,"
he said when asked if Washington would intervene militarily against a Chinese attempt to forcibly take control of Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province to be unified with the mainland.
"We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it... but the idea that (Taiwan) can be taken by force is just not appropriate. It will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine."
© Makoto Lin/Taiwan Presidential Office/Flickr
Taiwanese military and their fighter jets.
In his strongest comments to date on the issue, Biden directly linked the outcome of Western attempts to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion with lessons likely to be learned
in Beijing regarding Taiwan.
It's "important that Putin pay a price for his barbarism in Ukraine",
Biden said. "Russia has to pay a long-term price."
This is "not just about Ukraine", Biden said, because China is watching to see if Western pressure on Russia slacks off.
"What signal does that send to China about the cost of... attempting to take Taiwan by force?" he asked. Biden said China does not have "jurisdiction to take Taiwan by force".
Signaling that he expects an invasion "will not happen", Biden said however that this "depends... how strong the world makes clear" there would be a price for an invasion.
Comment:
Biden, the Pontificator-in-Chief, strikes again. Meanwhile he can't control his own side of the pond.
Modicum of sanity? White House rejects
president's foreign policy:
U.S. President Joe Biden apparently pursues different foreign policies than the White House.
October 23 2021:
'Strategic Ambiguity' on Taiwan Apparent as White House Walks Back Biden Comments
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday appeared to walk back President Joe Biden's statement on Thursday that the United States was committed to defending Taiwan should it come under Chinese attack.
November 17 2021:
"The president was not announcing any change in our policy, nor has he made a decision to change our policy," Psaki said during a White House news briefing. "Our defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act."
The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act states that the U.S. will provide arms for Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability. It does not say the U.S. would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.
Psaki's statement stands in contradiction to Biden's comment at a CNN town hall Thursday night. When asked if the U.S. would come to the defense of Taiwan, Biden said, "Yes, we have a commitment to do that."
Biden Struggles to Stick to the Script on Taiwan
Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, and three times is habit — or so the saying goes.
March 27 2022:
Amid escalating tensions with China, U.S. President Joe Biden has misspoken about U.S. policy toward the self-governed island of Taiwan at least four times since August, fueling speculation as to whether the president is subtly trying to signal an evolving U.S. policy toward Taiwan or just fumbling the details.
Biden's Putin remark, White House walk-back faces scrutiny
President Biden's remark that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" reverberated throughout Washington on Sunday, with some current and former officials and lawmakers scrutinizing the reported ad-lib while others slammed the White House for its subsequent walk-back.
May 23 2022:
Biden turned heads on Saturday when, at the end of a speech in Warsaw, Poland, he said, "for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."
The White House quickly tried to walk back the comment, claiming that Biden was referring to Putin exercising power outside of Russia, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that the U.S. has no plans for regime change in Moscow.
US would defend Taiwan if attacked by China, says Joe Biden
Joe Biden has said the US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan if it came under attack from China - a statement that is likely to enrage Beijing as concern grows over Chinese military activity in the region.
Speaking in Tokyo on the second day of his visit to Japan, Biden said the US's responsibility to protect the self-ruled island - which China considers a renegade province - was "even stronger" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in one of the most forceful statements in support of Taiwan in decades.
Amichai Stein, White House official: Biden's statement that the US would get involved militarily to defend Taiwan is NOT a departure from long-standing US policy of strategic ambiguity.
They urgently need to shut up that warmongering idiot.
The Biden clean-up crew says: 'No regime change in Russia nor China.' How about the US?
