"We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it... but the idea that (Taiwan) can be taken by force is just not appropriate. It will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine."

President Joe Biden said Monday the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing invaded the self-ruled island, warning China was "flirting with danger".he said when asked if Washington would intervene militarily against a Chinese attempt to forcibly take control of Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province to be unified with the mainland.In his strongest comments to date on the issue, Biden directly linked the outcome of Western attempts to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion with lessons likely to be learned in Beijing regarding Taiwan.It'sBiden said.This is "not just about Ukraine", Biden said,"What signal does that send to China about the cost of... attempting to take Taiwan by force?" he asked.Signaling that he expects an invasion "will not happen", Biden said however that this