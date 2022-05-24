© Getty Images/Viaframe



"As central banks move ahead with policy tightening to curb inflationary pressures, higher borrowing costs will exacerbate debt vulnerabilities. The impact could be more severe for those emerging market borrowers that have a less diversified investor base."

"With government financing needs still running well above the pre-pandemic levels, higher and more volatile commodity prices could force some countries to increase public spending even further to ward off social unrest. This might be particularly difficult for emerging markets that have less fiscal space."

"On the back of strict lockdowns in China and tighter global funding conditions, the anticipated slowdown will likely limit or even reverse the downward trend in debt ratios."

The world's two largest economies were the heaviest borrowers in the first three months of this year asreported on Wednesday.Its data showed thatover the first quarter and theThe total debt in the Eurozone declined for a third consecutive quarter, the IIF said.According to the analysis,The IIF report said:Corporate debt outside of banks and government borrowing were the largest sources of the increase in borrowing.Government debt has risen more slowly in the same period.The report noted:The IIF also said thatwhich would have adverse implications for debt dynamics.