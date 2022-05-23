Enter New Age guru Barbara Marx Hubbard and her endorsement of the HeartMath Institute's Global Coherence Initiative [1][2], which is propagating transhumanist neurofeedbackwearables across the planet in order to digitally synchronize humanity's collective heart rhythms and brainwaves into electronically induced states of synthetic spiritual bliss. With Hubbard's transhumanist blessings, HeartMath's global neurotech network is primed to lull plebs and proles into happy compliance with the "New Normal" of the Fourth Industrial Revolution's techno-feudal "stakeholder" economy.
In this first installment of my series on Hubbard's legacy contributions to the post-humanist religion and techno-fascist economy of the neo-eugenic Fourth Industrial Revolution, I will historicize how Rockefeller philanthropies bankrolled Hubbard's Foundation for Conscious Evolution in order to digitally engineer humankind into a new transhuman species baptized in the name of tech-Gnostic "Christ Consciousness" [3]. Furthermore, I will expose how Hubbard collaborated with globalists at the World Business Academy, corporatists at Singularity University, and Eupsychian human potential psychologists in connection with the Esalen Institute in order to establish a techno-communitarian spiritualism that worships transhumanist evolution controlled by Big Tech companies which dominate the stakeholder economy of the Fourth Industrial Revolution [4]. Finally, I will document how Hubbard advanced the globalization of HeartMath Institute's transhumanist biofeedback wearables which can neuro-technologically mesmerize the precariat into virtual states of happy subservience to the "New Normal".
In the coming installments of this series, I will reveal how Hubbard's transhumanist mission to steer "conscious evolution" is steeped in Malthusian-eugenic population control. Additionally, I will unveil how Hubbard's transhumanist allies from the World Future Society, the Human Potential Movement, and the Foundation for Conscious Evolution are entangled with networks of alleged pedophiles and sexual abuse cults.
Where New Age meets the New Normal
Ever since the announcement of COVID-19 lockdowns, there has been a spate of propaganda campaigns from government bureaucrats, corporate oligarchs, and globalist technocrats who have been lecturing about the necessity to acclimate to the "New Normal." You probably never heard this post-COVID slogan until 2020, but Hubbard was prophesying the dawning of a New Normal at least as far back as 2008. In fact, Hubbard foretold that 2020 would mark the pivotal year of the global "Shift" toward the New Normal that is transitioning the world into the futurist "Singularity" envisioned by Google's Director of Engineering, Ray Kurzweil, who is a founder of Singularity University, which is a post-humanist think tank where Hubbard promoted her dreams of harnessing "conscious evolution" to engineer a new transhuman species.
Even prior to 2008, for decades, Hubbard foretold the coming of a new transhumanist age in which humankind will merge with technology through "conscious evolution." As a crusader for the Human Potential Movement, Hubbard networked with psychologists at the Esalen Institute and corporatists at Singularity University to pave the way for human consciousness to collectively co-evolve with the "noetic" consciousness of the cosmos through transhumanist technologies [6]. Bankrolled by Rockefeller philanthropy [3], Hubbard established the Foundation for Conscious Evolution, which has been pushing the "synergistic" advancement of biotech, nanotech, and supercomputing artificial intelligence (AI) that can be globally converged through the "internet-of-things" (IoT) and the "internet-of-bodies" (IoB) in order to engineer a new transhuman species. To help build the collective cybernetic nervous system of an evolving transhuman superorganism, Hubbard promoted the HeartMath Institute's Global Coherence Network of wearable neurofeedback technologies that interlink human biorhythms through smartphones across the planet [1].
An Evolutionary Synthesis: A New World View (Weaving Together a New Memetic Code for the Optimum Future for Humanity), which was published in 2008 by the Foundation for Conscious Evolution, Hubbard forecasted how, "[f]rom the perspective of the Evolutionary Trans-humanism we see a possible convergence of our expanded consciousness with our technologically-enhanced body/minds . . . as the next stage of our evolution" when "there will be a cosmic cultural convergence of life between trans-human and eventually post-human life," including "silicon-based 'life.'" Foreshadowing the post-COVID New Normal of 2020, Hubbard added that, "[i]n Evolutionary Trans-Humanism the Universal Human appears for the first time on this Earth as a 'new norm': as a person incarnating our spiritual, social and scientific/technological capacities."
As the techno-fascist exploitation of COVID lockdowns manifests the theme of Hubbard's 1993 book, Our Crisis Is a Birth [7], the coronavirus crisis is birthing a technocratic New Normal in which human life is being increasingly mediated through computer screens and digital IDs that are primed to be tracked and traced by IoT-IoB cybernetics. Hence, it appears that the turning point of 2020 has lined up with Hubbard's predictions for a "Great Shift" toward the "Birth" of a "Conscious Evolution" in which humankind begins to "synergize" with digital computer technologies in order to be "reimagined" as a new transhuman cyborg species.
If you don't like the idea of Big Techbiotechnologically engineering you into a digital computer product, don't worry. Hubbard's global HeartMath initiative can hook you up to biofeedbackwearables that will electronically hypnotize you into copasetic obedience as you are techno-eugenically engineered into a transhuman underling who will happily own nothing, not even your own body, in the New Normal that is the techno-fascist Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Barbara Hubbard, "Christ Consciousness", and Cybernetic Transhumanity
Hubbard's vision of trans-evolution through a superorganic cyber-nervous system was inspired by the tech-Gnostic prophesies of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin and the "design science revolution" of R. Buckminster Fuller [8]. Teilhard de Chardin was a eugenicist Jesuit priest who preached a trans-Gnostic gospel of spiritual, or "noetic," evolution through the awakening of universal consciousness through the "noosphere." Fuller was an eminent futurist and the godfather of the design science revolution, which prototyped "synergetic" models of evolutionary architecture, such as the geodesic dome. Both Teilhard de Chardin and Fuller professed their faith in the "Cosmic Christ Consciousness" of noospheric evolution, which Hubbard likewise idolized as the crux of humankind's cybernetic evolution into a trans-technological collective.
IONS), she traced the awakening of her own conscious evolution to her reading of Teilhard de Chardin's Phenomenon of Man: "the minute I read that . . . I dedicated myself to the noosphere." Derived from the pre-Socratic philosopher Anaxagoras's concept of the "nous," which is the omnipresent "mind" of the cosmos, the noosphere is, according to Teilhard de Chardin, the "tangential energy" of the universe that is evolving through human consciousness. In Hubbard's speech at the 2015 IONS International Conference, she pontificated how, through the tangential energies of noetic evolution, "the planet has grown a new nervous system in the last 15 years. And it's internet. It's Facebook; it's Twitter; it's 7 billion cellphones and counting. . . . An enormous nervous system has been given, and it's open to us."
In brief, Hubbard believed that the noospheric expansion of consciousness is evolving the human biological nervous system into an extended technological network of smartphones that are interlinked with internet social media. By ostensibly branching human nervous systems collectively out through mobile phones across satellite telecommunications, online social networks are, according to Hubbard, building evolutionary stepping stones toward a transhuman zenith in which brain-computer interfaces and nanotech implants will unite human consciousness with the cosmic consciousness of the noosphere by merging organic biological intelligence with hi-tech artificial intelligence.
In her 2001 book, Emergence: The Shift from Ego to Essence (10 Steps to the Universal Human), Hubbard relayed how Teilhard de Chardin's "noosphere" is "what we might call 'the thinking layer of Earth,' or the mind sphere. Think of this noosphere as an invisible, yet all pervasive, superorganism. Here, each of us lives, much as our own cells live inside of our body. The noosphere is composed of our collective consciousnesses . . . as well as the intelligence that is creating our extended bodies in the form of rapidly growing technology," including "the Internet," "biotechnology," and "nanotechnology" [9].
During her 2017 speech, "Awakening the New Species in You," at the Global Purpose Movement's Purpose Summit in San Francisco, Hubbard declared that Teilhard de Chardin's noosphere "is now the internet nervous system of the planet," and "there's enough of us now to wake up our planetary nervous system" through "hi-tech . . . artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, genetics, all of that . . . being the powers of our mythological gods."
transhuman cyborgs who can achieve godhood by summoning the collective consciousness of the noosphere through the "internet of things" (IoT) and the "internet of bodies" (IoB).
Inverting the Biblical gospel of how God humbled himself to descend from Heaven in order to be incarnated in the human body of Jesus Christ, Hubbard preached Teilhard de Chardin's trans-Gnostic gospel of how humans must exalt themselves as gods by technologically evolving into ultrahuman-machine hybrids capable of ascending to the "Christ Consciousness" of the noosphere. During her IONS speech, Hubbard relayed how Teilhard de Chardin prophesied that, "[w]hen the mind sphere . . . gets its collective eyes, we will experience . . . the 'Christification' of the Earth."
According to Hubbard, the "mind sphere's," or noosphere's, "collective eyes" are being opened through the worldwide web of internet social media. In Hubbard's vision of the future, these digital social networks would spread across the globe and saturate the planet through what R. Buckminster Fuller called the design science revolution. In the final equation, Hubbard's Fuller-inspired technetronic revolution will culminate in a noetic nexus of satellite telecommunications and mobile computer devices that will consciously evolve into a transhumanist IoT-IoB Singularity, resulting in the so-called "'Christification' of the Earth," which will anoint the collective human species as god on Earth.
This tech-Gnostic gospel of Christ Consciousness was also preached by Fuller, who believed that his design science revolution would harness advances in science and industry to technocratically usher in a utopian heaven on Earth. Like Hubbard and Teilhard de Chardin, Fuller envisioned that, by means of the design science revolution, the "universal mind," or cosmic Christ consciousness, would evolve through the transhumanist "synergy" of human intelligence and technological progress. In Synergetics: Explorations in the Geometry of Thinking, Fuller pontificated that "the Universe is technology" and that, in the emerging epoch of the new age, the design science revolution would technocratically meld the Christ consciousness of the noosphere with the human consciousness of the biosphere, resulting in a cosmic-transhumanist singularity that would bring about a paradise on Earth.
In her speech titled "How Do We Get Ready for 2012: A Vision for Humanity," which was orated during The Prophets Conference: 2012 Tipping Point at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada, Hubbard told a story about how both she and Fuller had "Christ Consciousness" experiences that brought together their esoteric journeys toward hi-tech conscious evolution:
"Bucky's Christ experience was that he was walking along the streets in Chicago; . . . he saw a light; he got lifted up by the light, and he heard the words, 'Bucky, you are the first mini-Christ on Earth, and what you attest to is true.'" Fuller revealed this vision to her on an occasion when Hubbard shared her own "Christ experience" with him. Hubbard explains that, "one day, I had written this book about the New Testament of an evolutionary Christ. Bucky asked to see me alone. He put his arms around me . . . and he said, 'darling, I had the same experience.' And he put his temple onto mine, and I feel he zapped me with the design science revolution."In a nutshell, both Hubbard and Fuller professed their faith in noospheric Christ Consciousness, and Hubbard believed that her shared "Christ experience" with Fuller noetically transmuted his revolutionary "design" science mission into her own conscious evolution.
Utopia or Oblivion in her 1995 book, The Revelation: A Message of Hope for the New Millennium. In a section titled "The Journey," Hubbard relayed Fuller's utopian forecast of how the metaphysical, or noetic, consciousness of "universal intelligence" is cosmically evolving in tandem with the collective-conscious evolution of human intelligence through the transhumanist technological progression of the design science revolution:
"[t]he universe is . . . building up toward even higher order because it is increasing in intelligence — though us!Stated differently, Hubbard touted Fuller's postulation of how, as technology evolves, it will become increasingly "ephemeralized" until it is so condensed that it can be fused into human biology. In turn, this ephemeralized amalgamation of biology and technology will, according to Hubbard, transform "body/mind systems" by melding them with the digital infrastructure of the world economy.
Intelligence, proclaimed Fuller, is not physical, it is metaphysical . . . Our technology is becoming ephemeralized, miniaturized, and aesthetic, like nature's technologies: photosynthesis, DNA, the human brain. We now have the technology, resources, and know-how, Fuller said, to make of this world a 100 percent physical success. . . .
The growing edge of technology is giving us the power to transform ourselves as well as our world. . . . The individual human has enormous untapped potential. The planet is evolving toward a quantum leap, wherein all of its members will experience themselves as part of one body. We have the ability to overcome physical lack, and even to change our physical nature — our body/mind systems. These great evolutionary goals are the meaning of power."
Barbara Marx Hubbard, The Revelation: A Message of Hope for the New Millennium (Mill Valley, CA: Nataraj Publishing, 1995).
To put it all together, Hubbard was an evangelist for conscious transhumanist evolution through the globalization of a collective cybernetic nervous system that will be vitalized by the techno-industrial revolution of Fuller's synergetic design science and the noospheric awakening of Teilhard de Chardin's Cosmic Christ Consciousness.
Hubbard's "Beloved Patron": Laurence Rockefeller
To midwife the tech-noetic trans-evolution of the universal Christ mind idolized by Fuller and Teilhard de Chardin, Hubbard set up the Foundation for Conscious Evolution, which was seed-funded by Laurence Rockefeller [3]. The brother of John D. Rockefeller III, David Rockefeller, Nelson Rockefeller, and Winthrop Rockefeller, Laurence was a president and a founding trustee of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, which is a corporate philanthropy that finances social "impact investments" in "biotechnology" and "digital technology." These, of course, are key building blocks in the IoT-IoB matrix at the crux of Hubbard's transhumanist dreams of collective-conscious evolution. Laurence also bankrolled esoteric studies into Gnostic Christ Consciousness and noetical parapsychology.
advances "synergistic" transhuman evolution driven by the "[t]he advent of radical evolutionary technologies such as biotechnology, nanotechnology, quantum computing, space exploration, etc. . . . [T]he tools are there to transform ourselves, our bodies and our world. We can and are actually moving beyond the creature human condition toward a new species, a universal humanity, capable of coevolving with nature." In other words, fueled with Rockefeller money, the Foundation for Conscious Evolution advocates for humankind to merge with biotech and nanotechquantum computers in order to evolve humanity into a new transhuman species, which Hubbard has dubbed "Homo Universalis."
In 1946, Laurence Rockefeller and his brothers, David, Nelson, Winthrop, and John D. III, founded one of the very first venture capital firms, Rockefeller Brothers Inc., which is today known as Venrock. Laurence kicked off Venrock ventures by investing in Silicon Valley corporations, such as Intel and Apple. In fact, Venrock "held a board seat for nearly 20 years" at Apple.
Other Venrock ventures into Big Tech industries include investments in online behavioral advertising companies, including AppNexus and DoubleClick, the latter of which is now owned by Google. Of course, behavioral advertising analytics are at the core of the data-mining algorithms that power what Hubbard referred to as the collective cybernetic nervous systems of social media networks.
Meanwhile, Venrock has also financed several biotech corporations, biopharmaceutical enterprises, gene-sequencing companies, and genetic-modification businesses, including Abbott Laboratories; Unity Biotechnology; Element Biosciences; REGENXBIO; 10X Genomics; Targeted Genetics; the Genetics Institute; Centocor, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson; Adnexus Therapeutics, which is owned by Bristol-Myers Squibb; Idun Pharmaceuticals, which is owned by Pfizer; and Sirna Therapeutics, an "RNA interference (RNAi) technology" startup that was acquired by Merck.
Furthermore, Venrock has bankrolled quantum computing companies, including Atom Computing, and nanotech corporations, such as Nanosys. Additionally, Venrock is invested in blockchain startups, including Dapper and Flow.
hi-tech rendition of eugenic engineering, is rooted in the Rockefeller family's long history of financing past iterations of eugenics, such as American eugenics programs at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and eugenic programs at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institutes of Nazi Germany.
On top of financing the transhumanist technologies and trans-evolutionary theories espoused by Hubbard, Laurence also advocated for Hubbard's noetic spirituality by backing her New Age evangelism. This was done with grants from his Fund for the Enhancement of the Human Spirit. In the "Acknowledgement" section of her Book of Co-Creation, Hubbard highlighted how "[t]he publication of this book and its associated outreach program was made possible through a generous grant from Laurence Rockefeller's Fund for the Enhancement of the Human Spirit" [7]. In the expanded edition of this book, which is titled The Revelation: A Message of Hope for the New Millennium, Hubbard copied this same acknowledgment of how Rockefeller bankrolled the publication [9].
Similarly, Rockefeller also advanced noetical mysticism by funding the Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research (PEAR) program, which studied parapsychological phenomena, including psychokinesis and remote viewing. PEAR launched the Global Consciousness Project, which is a satellite of the Institute of Noetic Sciences where Hubbard, who endorsed IONS in her book, Birth 2012 and Beyond [1], expressed her belief in tech-noospheric evolution through the collective-conscious cyber-nervous systems made possible by internet social media networks. The PEAR program is now restructured as the International Consciousness Research Laboratories.
Roger A. Weir's Gnostic books about a secret relationship between Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene. Weir's Gnostic interpretation of the life of Jesus dovetailed with his New Age synthesis of hermeticism, Eastern mysticism, cosmic evolution, and esoteric consciousness. For instance, echoing the "Christ Consciousness" Gnosticism of Hubbard, Fuller, and Teilhard de Chardin, Weir taught the following New Age courses at the Bodhi Tree Bookstore Meeting Room in West Hollywood, California: "Mary Magdalene & Jesus' Great Way: Shared Presence Transforms of Civilization and Species"; "Hermetic America Future"; "Homo Sapiens Stellaris: Star Wisdom
To sum up, Rockefeller bankrolled noetic "science" research, Gnostic Christ Consciousness literature, and transhumanist tech along with Hubbard's Foundation for Conscious Evolution, which advocates for the post-human synergism of a tech-noospheric trans-evolution that will culminate in a new "Christified" cyborg species.
Ultimately, Hubbard and Rockefeller were aligned on essentially every front. More than a source of monetary support, Rockefeller was fondly endeared by Hubbard. In her 1998 book, Conscious Evolution: Awakening the Power of Our Social Potential, Hubbard lauded her support from Rockefeller: "[m]y heartfelt thanks goes to my beloved patron Laurence S. Rockefeller who has supported this work with fidelity, inspiration and generosity" [2]. Then, in the "Dedication" section of her 2001 Emergence: The Shift from Ego to Essence, Hubbard wrote, "[t]o my benefactor, Laurence S. Rockefeller, who supported this work for ten years, bringing it to this point of fulfillment" [9]. Fourteen years later, in 2015, Hubbard also dedicated her Evolutionary Testament of Co-Creation to Rockefeller [3], marking 24 years of support.
Abraham Maslow's Eupsychian Network: The Roots of the Human Potential Movement
Laurence Rockefeller also advanced a "conscious evolution" towards transhumanism by pushing the "Human Potential Movement." He did this through his investments in the Human Potential Foundation and the Esalen Institute. Hubbard likewise pursued this philosophy of conscious trans-evolution through the Human Potential Movement, which was spawned from the humanistic and transpersonal psychological theories of her mentor, Abraham Maslow, who coined the psycho-spiritual principle of "self-actualization." Maslow preached his trans-psychological gospel of self-actualization at the Esalen Institute, which was also endorsed by Hubbard [1]. Meanwhile, Hubbard allied with Maslow and his "Eupsychian Network" of Esalen New Agers to promote the evolution of transhuman potential through biofeedback wearables and other computerized technologies that can "hack consciousness" [4].
E. L. Thorndike, Gestalt psychologist Max Wertheimer, and psychodynamic psychologist Alfred Adler, who was a colleague of Sigmund Freud, Maslow combined the "first force" of psychology, stimulus-response behaviorism, and the "second force" of psychology, Freudian psychoanalysis, to produce a "third force" of psychology [4]. This "third force" was "humanistic psychology," which would then evolve into a "fourth force" of transhumanist psychology known as "transpersonal psychology" [4]. In the "Preface" to the second edition of his book, Toward a Psychology of Being, which was financed by the Ford Foundation's Fund for the Advancement of Education, Maslow writes, "I consider Humanistic, Third Force Psychology to be transitional, a preparation for a still 'higher' Fourth Psychology, transpersonal, transhuman, centered in the cosmos rather than in human needs and interest, going beyond humanness, identity, self-actualization, and the like" [4]. It should be noted here that Maslow's transpersonal psychology of self-actualizing transhuman potential was heavily influenced by the philosophies of Friedrich Nietzsche, whose concept of the ubermensch, or superman, went on to inspire Nazi eugenics, which itself played a role as a precursor to transhumanism.
Anointing her as an evangelist for his super-potentializing psychology, Maslow connected Hubbard with a network of New Age organizations, such as the Esalen Institute, which baptized proselytes in the name of his new transhumanist psychology. According to Hubbard's Emergence,"Abraham H. Maslow called this the 'Eupsychian Network,' the society of self-actualizing and self-transcending people" [7]. In her autobiography, Hubbard historicized how, in an effort to help her on her mission to win converts to Maslow's trans-potentializing psychology:
"[h]e [Maslow] offered his Eupsychian Network, a list of the 'good people' he had collected over a lifetime, those who would form for the 'Good Society.' This was before the human potential movement had surfaced. . . . The Eupsychian Network were people in the growth mode. Many were humanistic psychologists founding growth centers, such as Carl Rogers, Victor Frankl, Michael Murphy of Esalen, to help people move toward full health. . . . My list soon totalled [sic] over 1,000, each one a precious being, sensitive to the emerging civilization" [6].
In The Revelation: Our Crisis Is a Birth, Hubbard tells the story of how she "wrote to everyone in Maslow's [Eupsychian] network, asking for their positive views on our future. Many responded and I published their responses" in The Center Letter [7], which was Hubbard's futurist newsletter on "evolutionary transformation." Thanks to these publications of prominent Eupsychians, according to Hubbard, "The Center Letter spread . . . all over the world," from "Africa" to "behind the Iron Curtain . . . Within six months I [Hubbard] was connected to leaders of the emerging world" [7].
"I [Maslow] call it the Eupsychian Network because all these groups, organizations, and journals are interested in helping the individual grow toward fuller humanness, the society grow toward synergy and health, and all societies and all peoples move toward becoming one world and one species. The list can be called a network because the memberships overlap considerably and because these organizations and individuals more or less share the humanistic and transhumanistic outlook on life even prior to confirmation of that outlook." [4]
Stated differently, Maslow's Eupsychian Network, which teamed up with Hubbard, was a clique of "transhumanist[s]" determined to establish a "one world" order in which humankind will actualize its super potential by collectively evolving and unifying into "one species."
Following the prelude to the "Addendum," Maslow cataloged his Eupsychian Network of globalist transhuman potentializers, such as Barbara Marx Hubbard and Michael Murphy, along with their affiliated institutions, including the Esalen Institute. In addition to "Mike Murphy, Pres. [President]" of the "Esalen Institute," Maslow's Eupsychian directory included "Willis Harman's Education for the Future project at Stanford Research Institute" [4], which had pioneered AI engineering on top of launching the first iterations of internet communications in collaboration with the US military's ARPANET. Harman also co-founded the World Business Academy (WBA), which is a corporate-futurist think tank where Hubbard was a Fellow along with New Age guru Deepak Chopra. Chopra, another Esalen affiliate, has proclaimed that Hubbard was "the voice for conscious evolution of our time," according to The Evolutionary Testament of Co-Creation [3]. A key leader in the Human Potential Movement, Harman also spent twenty years as the President of the Institute of Noetic Sciences where Hubbard gave a speech in which she praised her collaborations with Ervin László, who was also a WBA Fellow. In the "Appreciations" section of her Book of Co-Creation, Hubbard named Willis Harman, Michael Murphy, and Abraham H. Maslow as "[c]olleagues and teachers of conscious evolution" [7].
- "Personal Growth Labs and Basic Encounter Groups" conducted by "Bill Schutz" at Esalen;
- The "Kairos" center, which is "[c]onnected to Esalen";
- The "Shalal Institute," which is "[c]onnected with Esalen";
- The "Topanga Human Development Center," which is "[c]onnected with Esalen";
- The "Center for Human Potential," which is "[c]onnected with Esalen." [4]
To tie it all together, Maslow inducted Hubbard into his Eupsychian Network of human potential organizations where allied with the presidents of the World Business Academy, the Institute for Noetic Sciences, and the Esalen Institute to push the globalization of transhumanist psychology.
Transhumanism at the Esalen Institute: The Human Potential of "Hacking Consciousness"
The Esalen Institute, which was bolstered by Maslow's Eupsychian Network and endorsed by Hubbard in her Birth 2012 and Beyond [1], is best known as a New Age self-actualization retreat led by a host of Eastern mysticist gurus and hippie psychedelics enthusiasts who have propelled the Human Potential Movement. However, Esalen has also been a hub for behavioral psychologists, such as B. F. Skinner, humanistic psychologists, such as Abraham Maslow, and transhumanist computer engineers, such as Mikey Siegel, who have been driving a Transhuman Potential Movement aimed at steering the noetic evolution of the human species through trans-eugenic technologies, such as "consciousness-hacking" brain-computer interfaces.
This year, in 2022, there will be an Esalen workshop titled "Superhuman Evolution," which will explore "evolutionary esotericism" by examining the intersections across "technology," "psychedelic[s]," "Darwinian . . . transformations," and "metaphysical revelation . . . that might point to or even manifest the future human (or superhuman)." It should be noted here that Darwinism was a predecessor of eugenics, which itself is the precursor to transhumanism.
Darwin's cousin, Francis Galton conceptualized eugenics as the science of harnessing Darwinian evolution by selectively breeding elite bloodlines while culling "unfit" gene pools. Later, in 1957, British Eugenics Society President Julian Huxley, who was a "close friend" of fellow eugenicist Teilhard de Chardin, coined the term "transhumanism" to denote the next phase of eugenics in which the old-school methods of artificial genetic selection will take a backseat to biological engineering through human-machine mergers. Julian's brother, Aldous Huxley, who authored the dystopic novel Brave New World, coined the term "human potential," and he energized the Human Potential Movement as a trendsetter at the Esalen Institute where Hubbard's mentors, Abraham Maslow and Buckminster Fuller, were both leading figures.
There have always been integral connections between the Esalen Institute, the Human Potential Movement, hi-tech transhumanism, and noetic Gnosticism. In 2013, H+ Magazine, otherwise known as Humanity+ Magazine, which is the popular publication of the organization formerly known as World Transhumanist Association, posted an article titled "Producing and Consuming the Posthuman Body in Superhero Narratives." This H+ article historicizes how:
At the same time, this article also links Esalen's transhuman potential movement to "a theological, or Gnostic narrative." In a section titled "Silver Age Superheroes and the Emergence of Tranhumanism," this H+ article explicates how "[t]ranshumanism, in some forms, presents a world in which science and magic are conflated" through "the spread of numerous hybrid spiritual or religious movements variously dubbed techno-paganism or cyber-shamanism," which "reconfigure shamans as 'low-tech cyborgs.'"
H+ Magazinearticle, which was published in 2014, explores the ways in which the Human Potential Movement and the Neurosingularity Project dovetail together through intersections between "genetics," "artificial intelligence," "nanotechnology," "psychedelics," and a range of "psychotechnologies" that coalesce in transhumanist evolution. Entitled "Mindapps and The Neurosingularity Project," this article, details how, "[a]mong current tributaries to the Neurosingularity Project are: 1) multistate theory, 2) transhumanisn, 3) psychedelics, and 4) the human potential movement."
More specifically, in a section titled "The Human Potential Movement and Positive Psychology," this article expounds how "[m]ultistate theory, psychedelics, transhumanism, transpersonal psychology, and the human potential movement can all contribute to their mutual fulfillment and to the Neurosingularity Project" with the "HPM [Human Potential Movement] being a precursor of transhumanism." Additionally, this article postulates how, "[i]nstead of using only electronic information technology — or biology hybridized with IT — to augment human intelligence, milestones in genetics are advancing us down the path toward producing better human brains and other extropic and human potential goals."
In sum, these H+ articles propound how hi-tech transhumanism is an outgrowth of the Human Potential Movement that was spearheaded by the Esalen Institute, which was part of Maslow's Eupsychian Network where Hubbard cavorted with other Gnostic trans-eugenicists to advance the noetic evolution of the human species through human-computer interfaces that can "hack consciousness."
More recently, in 2018, Esalen hosted a "Consciousness Hacking" workshop run by Mikey Siegel: a transhumanist "computer engineer" who has developed "Intelligent Robotics" and "social robotics" at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab, respectively. On the Esalen website, Siegel's biography states that he "uses technology to facilitate a path toward higher consciousness, self-realization, awakening, and transcendence." To industrialize transhumanist "consciousness hacking" into a global corporate enterprise, Siegel, according to Wired Magazine, "helped found the Transformative Technology Conference," which convenes "a mixer for technologists, futurists, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists trying to turn consciousness hacking into a multi-billion-dollar business on a par with the fitness industry."
"One Thousand Minds Connected Live," which hooked people up to "cognition headband[s]" that recorded their electroencephalogram (EEG) brainwaves while they all watched a movie called MindGamers. By concurrently data-mining the electrical brain activity of this massive audience, Siegel aimed to digitally record "the first image of a mass-connected mind." Commenting on this experiment, Siegel hyped how, as a result of such brain-computer interfaces, "we are actually changing as a species . . . [The brain is] actually changing the landscape of human culture. We're profoundly different than what we were 20, 30 years ago."
Assisting Siegel with the "Thousand Minds" experiment was Tim Mullen. According to TheWrap, Mullen is "the CEO of Qusp Labs — a neurotechnology firm — and has developed wearable brain-computer interface (BCI) technology similar to what's being used in these [Thousand Minds EEG] headbands." Elaborating on the experiment, Mullen laid out "[t]he overarching vision that in the future we will have the ability to link the nervous systems of humans . . . [T]he groundwork for that is being laid right now . . . It's accelerating so fast so it's really possible to imagine that in one generation we might see that fundamental link established."
noospheric layer of transhumanity's cybernetic nervous system which, according to Hubbard, has "consciously" evolved from internet IT infrastructure into online social media networks that can now be augmented through collective webs of biofeedback neurotech. From Mikey Siegel's Transformative Technology Conferences, back to Michael Murphy's Esalen Institute, all the way back to Abraham Maslow's Eupsychian Network, there are branches of transhumanist psychology, neurotechnology, and human-potentializing spirituality that share common roots in Barbara Marx Hubbard's noetic prophesies of collective-conscious evolution through global cybernetics.
From Human Potential to Social Potential: The Globalization of Neurofeedback Transhumanism
To mind-meld global human consciousness through brain-computer neurotech, Hubbard evolved the Human Potential Movement into the Social Potential Movement [2], which she used to promote the HeartMath Institute (HMI) [1] [2]. The non-profit HMI is a "synergistic" satellite of the for-profit HeartMath Inc. corporation that carries out multilevel-marketing schemes to sell biofeedback wearables, such as emWave and Inner Balance, which are similar to the EEG headbands designed by Siegel. Programmed to socially synchronize an individual's "heart coherence" with the global community by uploading users' electrocardiogram (ECG) analytics to online cloud databases, HeartMath's biofeedback technologies are being propagated across the planet through HMI's Global Coherence Initiative (GCI) in order to harmonize the world's ECG wavelengths into a singular hivemind resonance.
In pursuit of his consciousness-hacking venture, Siegel has also engineered a collective biofeedback wearable called "HeartSync," which he piloted at a Burning Man festival. The transhumanist HeartSync headsets can interlink as many as 24 people to a single computer in order to synchronize the group's breathing and heartbeats. At Siegel's "co-hack house," his Consciousness Hacking MeetUp group, which has hosted at least "15,000 members" in at least "30 communities," attendees engage in collective meditation while wearing HeartSync headgear hooked up to a computer. On "Project Nights" at Siegel's co-hack house, "startup founders pitch their prototypes," such as "the LucidCatcher, a sleep band that stimulates your brain with small electrical pulses, supposedly letting you control your dreams."
According to Siegel's business partner, Josh Whiton, who is a personal friend of Elon Musk and Tony Robbins, HeartSync can be used "to have a board meeting and you hook everyone up to a headband and a heart-rate sensor to get into state of coherence [sic] . . . You get people out of their ego states and into a group state, thinking as one." Other applications of HeartSync, along with other AI biofeedback devices, neurotech "brain stimulators," and immersive VR, include psychotherapeutic and psychedelic consciousness hacks that can digitally induce "mindfulness" and "enlightenment."
emWave and Inner Balance biofeedback wearables that are sold through the HeartMath Institute, which is endorsed by Hubbard in her Birth 2012 and Beyond. In this book, Hubbard lists the "Institute of HeartMath" as a "Birth 2012 Campaign Sponsor" along with the World Business Academy and the Global Coherence Initiative (GCI), which is a satellite of the HeartMath Institute [1]. In addition to these Birth 2012 Campaign Sponsors, Hubbard cataloged a directory of "Shift Network Allies," including the Esalen Institute and the Institute of Noetic Sciences where Siegel has served as an Advisor to the IONS Innovation Lab [1]. Siegel and his BioFluent Technologies corporation, which is the company that produces HeartSync biofeedback wearables, are also profiled on the list of "Industry Partners and Advisors" at the Transformative Technology Lab (TTL) where HeartMath President and CEO, Deborah Rozman, whom Hubbard names as an "all[y]" of the Birth 2012 Campaign [1], is also profiled on list of TTL "Industry Partners and Advisors."
members whom Hubbard endorsed as "allies" of the of the Birth 2012 Campaign [1]:
- Gregg Braden, who has worked as a "senior computer systems designer for Martin Marietta Defense Systems" and as the "first technical operations manager" at Cisco Systems;
- Jeddah Mali, who "mentors and consults for CEOs, international initiatives and organizations" in addition to "advising and guiding global thought leaders and change makers," including "clients . . . from over 60 countries around the world";
- Howard Martin, who "has conducted training programs and keynote presentations in Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, the U.S. military, school systems, [and] ecumenical organizations";
- Jack Canfield, who "is the originator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series" and "a founding member of the Transformational Leadership Council," which Hubbard also promoted in Birth 2012 and Beyond [1];
- Lynne McTaggart, who is the "author of the international bestsellers Living The Field and The Intention Experiment, a series of scientifically controlled, web-based experiments testing the power of intention to change the physical world."
- Marci Shimoff, who "is a featured teacher in the film/book phenomenon, The Secret, . . . a founding member of the Transformational Leadership Council and . . . a top-rated trainer for numerous Fortune 500 firms";
- Lynne Twist, who "holds memberships" in the Institute of Noetic Sciences and the Transformational Leadership Council;
- Nina Rothschild Utne, who is the founder of "a new company called FutureFit" and "a founding member" of the New Age City of Lakes Waldorf School;
- Bruce Lipton, who has "conducted pioneering research on cloned stem cells."
- Dean Radin "is a fellow and senior scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences. . . . For over 20 years he has done consciousness research at Princeton University, University of Edinburgh, University of Nevada and Silicon Valley think tanks, including SRI International, where he investigated psychic phenomena for the U.S. government." Radin also has 10 years of experience "conduct[ing] advanced telecommunications R&D at AT&T Bell Laboratories and GTE Laboratories." Moreover, Radin "has lectured extensively, including at . . . Google and the Defense Department's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency [DARPA]."
- Marilyn Mandala Schlitz "is president for research and education at the Institute of Noetic Sciences . . . and co-founder/chief learning officer of Integral Learning Corporation. Schlitz . . . has lectured extensively, including at the United Nations and Smithsonian Institution."
Towards the end of Birth 2012 and Beyond, Hubbard anthologized a chapter by Claudia Welss, who is another Steering Committee Member of HeartMath's Global Coherence Initiative; a Board Member of Hubbard's Foundation for Conscious Evolution; and a member of the "extended research faculty" of the Institute for Noetic Sciences [1]. In Claudia Welss's Birth 2012 and Beyond chapter, which is titled "Energizing Social Synergy for the Shift," she details how HeartMath's biofeedback wearables can be implemented to globally synchronize the EKG "heart coherence" rhythms of individuals and communities across the planet in order to artificially stimulate a worldwide "shift" in evolutionary consciousness [1].
Defining "heart coherence," Welss describes it as "a measurable psychophysiological state" that can be quantified with "[b]iofeedback measurements" [1]. According to Welss, "HeartMath has demonstrated that we can intentionally change our heart signal pattern to a coherent waveform" in which "[h]eart-brain alignment is created, causing a favorable cascade of neural, hormonal, and biochemical changes as systems synchronize and connect, facilitating system-wide communication" [1]. In a section titled "Scaling Heart Coherence for Social Synergy," Welss elaborates how:
"[r]eseach at HeartMath has confirmed that a person's [heart] coherent electromagnetic signals can be detected in the nervous systems of other people as well as in animals. Heart coherence thus appears to enliven our connections through resonance, not only with each other and with nature but, conceivably, with the mind of the cosmos [or noosphere], enabling the parts to be in communication with the whole." [1]
Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, who was the godfather of epigenetic theory, Welss posits how:
"the Global Coherence Initiative estimates that three-hundred and fifty thousand people measurably increasing their heart coherence baselines may be enough to create a 'global coherence heart-field environment' . . . through the sustained repetition of this new behavior by a critical mass of individuals . . . By intentionally generating this field of global coherence for the Shift, we may . . . emerge as a positive, conscious evolutionary force." [1]
In a separate chapter titled "A Map to Cross the Gap," Hubbard herself calls for "heart coherence" synchronization of 350,000 wearers of HeartMath biofeedback devices by practicing "Quick Coherence" and "Heart Lock-In" [1], which are HeartMath-trademarked "mindfulness" techniques, through a "special group setting online" [1]. This online biofeedback collaborative is known as "[t]he Global Birthing Care Room, a project of the Institute of HeartMath's Global Coherence Initiative, [which] provides a digital representation of practitioners, portraying them as points of light across the globe" [1].
In sum, the HeartMath Institute has commissioned a transhumanist network of wearable Global Coherence Apps to interlink brainwaves and heart rhythms across the planet in order to "Shift" the collective-consciousness of the human species into a one-world Social Potential Movement that is synchronized with the cosmic evolution of the noosphere through the cybernetic nervous system of internet social media. In turn, these transhumanist neurofeedback wearables are in position to biorhythmically induce synthetic states of bliss that will psychologically condition global populations to happily comply with the corporate-communitarian mandates of the techno-fascist Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Evolutionary Entrepreneurship, Corporate Technocracy, and the Transhuman Singularity
If you think the global biofeedback synchronization of human conscious sounds like a virtuous means of unifying hearts and minds across the planet into a utopian one-world community, it should be noted that the HeartMath Institute and HeartMath Inc. are steeped in corporatism. Hence, rather than arouse sincere socioemotional bonds across all socioeconomic classes, and instead of elucidating minds with true spiritual enlightenment, HeartMath's commercialneurotech is primed to lull the precariat into blissed out trances that render them submissive to the corporate-technocratic mandates of the "surveillance capitalist" Fourth Industrial Revolution.
By distributing Global Coherence Apps and other neurofeedback wearables through multilevel-marketing schemes and networks of partnerships with multinational companies and business consulting firms, HeartMath's Global Coherence Initiative is driven by a brand of corporatism known as "evolutionary entrepreneurship," which has been promoted by Hubbard and her colleagues at Singularity University. Notwithstanding the flowery "love and light" rhetoric from Hubbard and GCI spokespeople, the corporate nexus of evolutionary entrepreneurs connected to HeartMath is primed to steer global biorhythm "coherence" to comply with a techno-fascistSocial Credit economy of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
To recruit participants to the Global Coherence Network of wearable biofeedback sensors linked to smartphones, HMI and HeartMatch Inc. employ multilevel-marketing schemes that convert HeartMath practitioners into certified HeartMath "Mentors" and "Trainers" who offer "heart coherence" coaching through HeartMath Resilience workshops. It is keen to note here that multilevel marketing stratagems, which Hubbard advocates in Conscious Evolution: Awakening the Power of Our Social Potential [2], are rooted in the self-actualization workshops of the Human Potential Movement. In fact, the multilevel marketing giant, Amway, has been one of the biggest corporate adherents to the channeling of the Human Potential Movement's self-actualization mantra to con salespeople into pyramid scams.
It is also worth noting that the heir to Richard DeVos's Amway fortune is former US Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, who has financed Neurocore biofeedback ed-tech. In my article, "Secretary DeVos, Neurocore, and Competency-Based Workforce Training," I documented how the Neurocore corporation, where Betsy sat on the Board of Directors, is part of a burgeoning socioemotional-learning industry that traffics in biofeedback ed-tech which includes the emWave wearables distributed by HeartMath. For instance, HeartMath LLC holds the corporate license for the Macquarie Institute, which facilitates HeartMath workshops, such as the Resilient Educator program that teaches attendees how to utilize emWave biofeedback wearables in order to enhance classroom learning at "Primary and Secondary School[s]."
By leveraging multilevel-marketing tactics to propagate GCI's Global Coherence Network of transhuman-potentializing biofeedback wearables, the HeartMath Institute is actualizing what Hubbard deemed to be an enterprise of "evolutionary entrepreneurship" that melds neurotechnology and collective biorhythmic consciousness into the futurist "Singularity" , as envisioned by Google's Director of Engineering, Ray Kurzweil.
Singularity University "Global Summit," which was titled "The Future of Entrepreneurship: Living in Exponential Creativity," Hubbard was interviewed by Mark Donohue: an associate of both Kurzweil, who is Co-Founder and Chancellor of Singularity U, and Peter Diamandis, who is the Executive Founder and Director of Singularity U. During this interview, Donohue and Hubbard hyped how "Maslow-inspired . . . evolutionary entrepreneurs" are at the forefront of ushering in a transhumanist Singularity through "Maslowean" business practices that pivot on "synergistic convergences." Donohue highlighted how
"Barbara was a seminal leader in the 70s at running what are called 'SYNCONs,' so bringing together the best of what's working to create a synergistic convergence to create a whole new out of the disparate parts. . . . So that's a whole synergistic convergence process which we're inviting and believe Singularity [U] is part of, but we feel is another level of convening the exponential technology, the exponential leaders, to actually have a convergence that's more directional and curated by Singularity [U] to take it to the next level."
Concurring with Donohue's exaltation of evolutionary entrepreneurs, Hubbard declared that "the exponential entrepreneur has the power to shift the system, and if the exponential entrepreneurs feel themselves to be connected with evolution, the guidelines of greater consciousness . . . applied to exponential entrepreneurship actually is the shift point." This "shift point," according to Hubbard, will result in humankind "becoming a new species. If you combine hi-tech with evolutionary spirituality with greater consciousness, . . . if you combine exponential evolutionary technologies with the new power of humanity . . . , you have a new species . . . It's not only that we are becoming new individuals and to some degree a new species with this power, but the whole system . . . is going to radical newness."
Donohue affirmed Hubbard's "shift point" prediction as he proclaimed that Singularity University will be instrumental in thrusting the human species forward into conscious transhuman evolution: "We're upon the birth of what Barbara has named 'Homo Universalis.' . . . The new whole will be far greater than has ever existed before, and ultimately, Singularity [U] is a catalyst and a leader in the awakening of this new species to fulfill our full human potential [inaudible] within the evolutionary story" by "creating synergistic convergences at the next level." Hubbard concluded the interview by celebrating Singularity U as a driver of conscious transhuman evolution: "it's a great privilege to see what Singularity [U] is able to do to help initiate this movement. If we want to say a new movement is . . . moving in the direction of evolution, I would say Singularity University is taking a tremendous role to initiate that."
Through the synergistic convergences of exponential entrepreneurs, corporate industries, consumer stakeholders, and futurist think tanks like Singularity U, the Human Potential Movement is expanding into a Social Potential Movement, propelling Hubbard's transhumanist dreams of collective-conscious evolution through global technology markets.
In her book, Conscious Evolution: Awakening of Our Social Potential, which was edited by Donohue, Hubbard devoted six chapters to "Part III: The Social Potential Movement" [2]. Throughout "Part III," Hubbard laid out her vision of "Social Evolution" through the technocratic globalization of public-private partnerships. For example, Hubbard printed a chart of Donohue's "Golden Innovations" wheel, which graphs how the Social Potential Movement is being rolled forward through a "Global Collegium" that synergistically converges "Economics/Business," "Science/Technology," "Government/Law," "Media Communications," "Education," "Health," and "Spirituality/Religion." To cultivate a global "Community of CoCreators" [sic] through the sphere of "Economics/Business," Hubbard promoted corporate foundations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, and the Center for What Works, along with impact-investing firms, such as the Social Venture Network.
partnered with the founder and CEO of SingularityNET, Ben Goertzel, who presented his AI research at the 2013 Annual Conference of the World Future Society, which was co-founded by Hubbard [1]. Goertzel is also listed on the roster of the Transformative Technology Lab's "Industry Partners and Advisors" along with the President and CEO of HeartMath.
From 2020 to 2040: From New Normal to Singularity
For almost 20 years, Kurzweil has forecasted that the year 2045 will mark the emergence of the transhuman Singularity. Prior to Kurzweil's prediction, Hubbard foretold that 2020 would mark the year of the global consciousness "shift" that would tech-noetically thrust human evolution into the transhuman Singularity of 2045.
During her speech at the 2015 IONS International Conference, Hubbard "propose[d] that we develop a new world purpose . . . by 2020, and the date has been picked by some other people [such as] Stephen Dinan," who is a former Director of the Esalen Institute's Center for Theory and Research, a former Director of the Institute of Noetic Sciences, and the author of the "Foreword" to Hubbard's Birth 2012 and Beyond [1]. In her IONS speech, Hubbard postulated that:
"[i]f we took the next 5 years, and said our purpose would be, by 2020, we would connect enough of the co-creators in health, education, economics, in every sector of human endeavor in every culture . . . and show up by 2020 as the beginning of the next stage of human self-evolution . . . [then] [w]e would become the Gnostic human; we would become humans that actually incarnate the genius of evolution, the supramental powers of evolution."Now that 2020 has ushered in the post-COVID New Normal, which is rolling out the Great Reset for the technocratic Fourth Industrial Revolution, it appears that Hubbard's predictions for trans-technological evolution are coming true, and as Kurzweil forecasted, "the Singularity is near."
To be sure, if you think that Hubbard's New Age of the Singularity sounds like it promises to be empowering or utopian, stay tuned for the next installments in this investigative series as I document how she was an advocate for Malthusian-eugenic population reduction. I will also expose how Hubbard's affiliations with the World Future Society, the Human Potential Movement, and the Foundation for Conscious Evolution were connected to networks of alleged pedophiles and sexual abuse cults.
