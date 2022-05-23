Where

New Age meets the New Normal

Barbara Hubbard, "Christ Consciousness", and Cybernetic Transhumanity

"Bucky's Christ experience was that he was walking along the streets in Chicago; . . . he saw a light; he got lifted up by the light, and he heard the words, 'Bucky, you are the first mini-Christ on Earth, and what you attest to is true.'" Fuller revealed this vision to her on an occasion when Hubbard shared her own "Christ experience" with him. Hubbard explains that, "one day, I had written this book about the New Testament of an evolutionary Christ. Bucky asked to see me alone. He put his arms around me . . . and he said, 'darling, I had the same experience.' And he put his temple onto mine, and I feel he zapped me with the design science revolution."

"[t]he universe is . . . building up toward even higher order because it is increasing in intelligence — though us!



Intelligence, proclaimed Fuller, is not physical, it is metaphysical . . . Our technology is becoming ephemeralized, miniaturized, and aesthetic, like nature's technologies: photosynthesis, DNA, the human brain. We now have the technology, resources, and know-how, Fuller said, to make of this world a 100 percent physical success. . . .



The growing edge of technology is giving us the power to transform ourselves as well as our world. . . . The individual human has enormous untapped potential. The planet is evolving toward a quantum leap, wherein all of its members will experience themselves as part of one body. We have the ability to overcome physical lack, and even to change our physical nature — our body/mind systems. These great evolutionary goals are the meaning of power."



Barbara Marx Hubbard, The Revelation: A Message of Hope for the New Millennium (Mill Valley, CA: Nataraj Publishing, 1995).

Hubbard's "Beloved Patron": Laurence Rockefeller

Abraham Maslow's Eupsychian Network: The Roots of the Human Potential Movement

"Personal Growth Labs and Basic Encounter Groups" conducted by "Bill Schutz" at Esalen;

The "Kairos" center, which is "[c]onnected to Esalen";

The "Shalal Institute," which is "[c]onnected with Esalen";

The "Topanga Human Development Center," which is "[c]onnected with Esalen";

The "Center for Human Potential," which is "[c]onnected with Esalen." [4]

Transhumanism at the Esalen Institute: The Human Potential of "Hacking Consciousness"

From Human Potential to Social Potential: The Globalization of Neurofeedback Transhumanism

Gregg Braden, who has worked as a "senior computer systems designer for Martin Marietta Defense Systems" and as the "first technical operations manager" at Cisco Systems;

who has worked as a "senior computer systems designer for Martin Marietta Defense Systems" and as the "first technical operations manager" at Cisco Systems; Jeddah Mali, who "mentors and consults for CEOs, international initiatives and organizations" in addition to "advising and guiding global thought leaders and change makers," including "clients . . . from over 60 countries around the world";

who "mentors and consults for CEOs, international initiatives and organizations" in addition to "advising and guiding global thought leaders and change makers," including "clients . . . from over 60 countries around the world"; Howard Martin, who "has conducted training programs and keynote presentations in Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, the U.S. military, school systems, [and] ecumenical organizations";

who "has conducted training programs and keynote presentations in Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, the U.S. military, school systems, [and] ecumenical organizations"; Jack Canfield, who "is the originator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series" and "a founding member of the Transformational Leadership Council," which Hubbard also promoted in Birth 2012 and Beyond [1] ;

who "is the originator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series" and "a founding member of the Transformational Leadership Council," which Hubbard also promoted in Birth 2012 and Beyond ; Lynne McTaggart, who is the "author of the international bestsellers Living The Field and The Intention Experiment, a series of scientifically controlled, web-based experiments testing the power of intention to change the physical world."

who is the "author of the international bestsellers Living The Field and The Intention Experiment, a series of scientifically controlled, web-based experiments testing the power of intention to change the physical world." Marci Shimoff, who "is a featured teacher in the film/book phenomenon, The Secret, . . . a founding member of the Transformational Leadership Council and . . . a top-rated trainer for numerous Fortune 500 firms";

who "is a featured teacher in the film/book phenomenon, The Secret, . . . a founding member of the Transformational Leadership Council and . . . a top-rated trainer for numerous Fortune 500 firms"; Lynne Twist, who "holds memberships" in the Institute of Noetic Sciences and the Transformational Leadership Council;

who "holds memberships" in the Institute of Noetic Sciences and the Transformational Leadership Council; Nina Rothschild Utne, who is the founder of "a new company called FutureFit" and "a founding member" of the New Age City of Lakes Waldorf School;

who is the founder of "a new company called FutureFit" and "a founding member" of the New Age City of Lakes Waldorf School; Bruce Lipton, who has "conducted pioneering research on cloned stem cells."

Dean Radin "is a fellow and senior scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences. . . . For over 20 years he has done consciousness research at Princeton University, University of Edinburgh, University of Nevada and Silicon Valley think tanks, including SRI International, where he investigated psychic phenomena for the U.S. government." Radin also has 10 years of experience "conduct[ing] advanced telecommunications R&D at AT&T Bell Laboratories and GTE Laboratories." Moreover, Radin " has lectured extensively, including at . . . Google and the Defense Department's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency [DARPA]."

"is a fellow and senior scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences. . . . For over 20 years he has done consciousness research at Princeton University, University of Edinburgh, University of Nevada and Silicon Valley think tanks, including SRI International, where he investigated psychic phenomena for the U.S. government." Radin also has 10 years of experience "conduct[ing] advanced telecommunications R&D at AT&T Bell Laboratories and GTE Laboratories." Moreover, Radin has lectured extensively, including at . . . Google and the Defense Department's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency [DARPA]." Marilyn Mandala Schlitz "is president for research and education at the Institute of Noetic Sciences . . . and co-founder/chief learning officer of Integral Learning Corporation. Schlitz . . . has lectured extensively, including at the United Nations and Smithsonian Institution."

Evolutionary Entrepreneurship, Corporate Technocracy, and the Transhuman Singularity

the corporate nexus of evolutionary entrepreneurs connected to HeartMath is primed to steer global biorhythm "coherence" to comply with a

techno-fascist

Social Credit

economy of the

Fourth Industrial Revolution

.

From 2020 to 2040: From New Normal to Singularity

"[i]f we took the next 5 years, and said our purpose would be, by 2020, we would connect enough of the co-creators in health, education, economics, in every sector of human endeavor in every culture . . . and show up by 2020 as the beginning of the next stage of human self-evolution . . . [then] [w]e would become the Gnostic human; we would become humans that actually incarnate the genius of evolution, the supramental powers of evolution."