Puppet Masters
The disease cycle turns up April 2022
Armstrong Economics
Sat, 21 May 2022 00:00 UTC
Klaus Schwab must be running short on cash. He is holding DAVOS now in the spring rather than January. The rich, famous, and most powerful are invited to return for their annual brainwashing event in Switzerland, following a two-year coronavirus-induced hiatus. But this time, Klaus has demanded they all be vaccinated and tested to attend, suggesting that the vaccine indeed does NOT prevent getting COVID.
I warned back in 2020 that our models on the cycle of disease were showing a target of 2022 - not 2020. It looks like the computer will be correct again. It looks like 2020 was the precursor and the insane mandatory vaccinations of the world have led to the mutation of COVID which can become a real serious threat. Bill Gates can be counting all the money he will make from more vaccines, but this fool obviously took the Blue Pill and lives in a fantasy world where vaccines work PROVIDED the same disease does not co-exist in animals.
I have warned that all we need to do is just look at the antibiotics. The overuse of these drugs has led to superbugs evolving that are now incurable. The CDC has even stated that the overuse of antibiotics has led to superbugs. Interestingly, even the World Economic Forum (WEF) report published in 2014 warned that 'The world will run out of effective antibiotics." The WEF stated the link between the overuse of antibiotics was causing antibiotic resistance and superbugs in hospitals. This has increased the death rates of many people. The WEF concluded that antibiotic-resistant bacteria posed the greatest risk to human health. Others have noted that bacteria are growing stronger and acquiring resistance to multiple drugs. (Spellberg, Bartlett, & Gilbert, 2013). So my question is WHY did the WEF insist upon 100% vaccination knowing that will subject society to a devastating loss of life long-term? Was this the true goal?
The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide — about one-third of the planet's population — and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims, including some 675,000 Americans. The 1918 flu was first observed in Europe, the United States, and parts of Asia before swiftly spreading around the world. The first mention of influenza appears in an April 5, 1918, weekly public health report. The report informs officials of 18 severe cases and three deaths in Haskell, Kansas. The target month here in 2022 for the start was also April. We appear to be getting the mutations of COVID along with the sudden spread of Monkey Pox. And BTW, all the studies showed that masks were "USELESS" back then as well.
Comment: The masterminds have created the cliff. Will we again line up and step off?