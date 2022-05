© Unknown

There is a serious question if these people pushing vaccines, like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab, are oblivious to the danger of creating unnecessary vaccines by mandating the world get vaccinated that will force viruses to mutate. Are they deliberately trying to create a massive crisis in health? Bill Gates brags he is vaccinated and boosted. If that is true, then he could end up being one of the first to go. Now Australia is already reporting COVID was NEVER a serious disease. The same group of people who died were typically those who die annually from the flu. But this time, Gates may have created the worse pandemic in history that will be one that cannot be stopped.Klaus Schwab must be running short on cash. He is holding DAVOS now in the spring rather than January. The rich, famous, and most powerful are invited to return for their annual brainwashing event in Switzerland, following a two-year coronavirus-induced hiatus. But this time,suggesting that the vaccine indeed does NOT prevent getting COVID.I warned back in 2020 that our models on the cycle of disease were showingIt looks like the computer will be correct again. It looks likeand thewhich can become a real serious threat. Bill Gates can be counting all the money he will make from more vaccines, but this fool obviously took the Blue Pill and lives in a fantasy world where vaccines work PROVIDED the same disease does not co-exist in animals.I have warned thatThe overuse of these drugs has led to superbugs evolving that are now incurable. The CDC has even stated that the overuse of antibiotics has led to superbugs. Interestingly, even theThe WEF stated the link between the overuse of antibiotics was causing antibiotic resistance and superbugs in hospitals. This has increased the death rates of many people. The WEF concluded thatOthers have noted that bacteria are growing stronger and acquiring resistance to multiple drugs. (Spellberg, Bartlett, & Gilbert, 2013). So my question isWas this the true goal?the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide — about one-third of the planet's population — and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims, including some 675,000 Americans. The 1918 flu was first observed in Europe, the United States, and parts of Asia before swiftly spreading around the world. The first mention of influenza appears in an April 5, 1918, weekly public health report. The report informs officials of 18 severe cases and three deaths in Haskell, Kansas. The target month here in 2022 for the start was also April.And BTW, all the studies showed that masks were " USELESS " back then as well.