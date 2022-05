© AP/CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith/Russell Regner



The US health authorities have signed a deal foragainst the monkeypox virus, after a Massachusetts man was diagnosed with the rare but potentially serious illness earlier this week.The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) - a government agency devoted to combating pandemics and bioterrorism -on Wednesday, the company announced in a statement The $119 million deal isif exercised, in exchange for aroundIt was originally created for smallpox, but was approved for use against monkeypox by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019, just months before the first cases of Covid-19 were detected in China.should BARDA agree to extend the contract.The first monkeypox case in the US was confirmed on Wednesday in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Federal health officials have since saidduring a flight from Nigeria to the UK earlier this month, while another possible case is being investigated by the New York City Health Department.On Thursday, Bavarian Nordic announced that it had also reached a deal with an "undisclosed European country" for the same dual-use smallpox vaccine - though offered under different branding - "in response to new cases of monkeypox." The company did not elaborate on how many doses would be procured or provide an overall price tag for the contract.An intravenous form of the same antiviral received FDA approval for treatment of smallpox on Thursday, though SIGA said the IV version was also "cited in the recent US president's budget request as being used to treat a patient in the US with monkeypox."While rare,last summer after traveling to West Africa, where the pathogen is endemic.marking the first outbreak seen outside of Africa, according to the World Health Organization.