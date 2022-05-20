Speaking Monday on a podcast about the $40 billion package making its way through Congress, the Georgia Republican said that federal lawmakers
"fund nonprofits, they fund NGOs, they fund grants, grants that go to people, and if you really look into it, a lot of times it's their friends and families that operate these nonprofits and NGOs, and it's basically like money laundering schemes."Greene is among the 57 House Republicans who have voted twice against sending aid funding to Ukraine during its war with Russia. Both rounds of relief passed overwhelmingly in the House in 368-57 votes, and the Senate is preparing to take up its vote on the second package this week. In March, Congress passed a $1.5 trillion appropriations package, which included $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine.
During her interview on the podcast The Truth With Lisa Boothe, Greene alleged there is similar corruption at nonprofits that are dedicated to helping migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Greene explained that she was against sending aid because there was money
"to defend Ukraine's border but not to secure our border. Our American tax dollars get abused because they go to these nonprofits and these NGOs and fund all kinds of grants. They just go to things that don't need to be spent when our own people are suffering."Americans are facing problems that aren't being addressed with government funding, she noted, adding that she thinks it is hypocritical Congress wants to send money to Ukraine but not to other countries that are also experiencing violence.
"We don't want this to be happening to innocent people, but yet they totally ignore the fact that, guess what, Ethiopia is having a civil war right now, and there's thousands of people that have been killed and millions have been displaced. So it's such a hypocrisy. It's not really about saving lives, but it certainly is about Ukraine."Despite objections to the latest Ukraine package from some congressional Republicans, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged both parties to "help us pass this urgent funding bill."
McConnell said of the Ukrainian people:
"They're only asking for the resources they need to defend themselves against this deranged invasion. And they need this help right now."McConnell, who led a surprise visit to Kyiv over the weekend, returned from meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday. He traveled to the country with GOP Senators Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas and John Barrasso of Wyoming.
In a statement Sunday, McConnell said the congressional delegation
"reaffirmed to President Zelensky that the United States stands squarely behind Ukraine and will sustain our support until Ukraine wins this war."