© Omar Marques / SOPA Images / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Posts about Ukraine conflict will be labeled or removed if "experts" designate them as "misinformation."Twitter rolled out an update to its "crisis misinformation policy" on Thursday, saying it will put a warning label on posts about the conflict in Ukraine that fit certain criteria, limiting their ability to be seen, shared or liked.The company's Help Center page on the policy distills the definitions even further, making clear that Twitter will go after posts that have "the capacity" to "serve as a pretext for further aggression" or "lead to increased humanitarian needs," disrupt ceasefire talks or "incite the targeting or surveillance" of groups based on political, religious, ethnic or ideological affiliation or membership, or protected by international humanitarian law.To be labeled, a post has to state a claim or fact "expressed in definitive terms," be "demonstrably false or misleading, based on widely available," and "be likely to impact public safety or cause serious harm," according to Twitter.The policy is focused on "international armed conflict" such as Ukraine, but Twitter plans to update and expand it to any crisis as defined by the UN, Roth explained.In October 2020, Twitter infamously locked the account of the New York Post over a story about a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, whose father Joe ran for president as a Democrat. The platform first cited its "hacked materials" policy, then promoted the claim the story was "Russian disinformation," neither of which turned out to be true.Twitter's new policy comes amid uncertainty over billionaire Elon Musk's bid to buy the company and take it private. While Twitter accepted Musk's $44 billion offer, he is now challenging their public filings citing the number of bots and fake accounts. The SpaceX and Tesla founder has sent satellite technology to the Ukrainian military, but has also spoken out against censorship on Twitter and said he wanted to ensure free speech on the platform.