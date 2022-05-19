© HpCigar



Mali's interim government on Monday said "Western-backed" military officers attempted a coup last week, without providing details or evidence.the junta that took power in an August 2020 coup said in a statement.The accusation against Westerners marks a fresh low between Mali and its old international allies who for a decade aided the West African nation in its fight against Islamist insurgents but are withdrawing amid a sour political spat.Increased security, including checks at border posts and at entry points into the capital Bamako, have been put in place as measures to identify accomplices, the statement said. An enquiry has been opened and "detained people" will face justice, it added.