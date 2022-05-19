Society's Child
Mali junta says 'Western-backed' military officers attempted coup
Reuters
Tue, 17 May 2022 05:16 UTC
The purported foiled putsch took place on the night between May 11 and May 12, the junta that took power in an August 2020 coup said in a statement.
The accusation against Westerners marks a fresh low between Mali and its old international allies who for a decade aided the West African nation in its fight against Islamist insurgents but are withdrawing amid a sour political spat.
In their place, Russian mercenaries have come in to aid Mali's military and witnesses said last month that white mercenaries were involved in a mass execution of Malian civilians.
Increased security, including checks at border posts and at entry points into the capital Bamako, have been put in place as measures to identify accomplices, the statement said. An enquiry has been opened and "detained people" will face justice, it added.
The tensions between Mali's junta and the West are linked to its failure to hold promised elections in February and speedily restore civilian rule, as well as to its collaboration with Russian mercenaries.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Rice cultivation recorded at Neolithic site from 8000 years ago
- Officers should use discretion over people stealing to eat, economic crisis will lead to rise in crime, says police watchdog
- What's the deal with Germany?
- How Weaponry Organizes Society
- California church shooting suspect from China, targeted Taiwanese group over political tensions: police
- US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man
- 'This is just a lie': How Jeff Bezos' Washington Post twisted a report about Donbass refugees to fit its narrative
- Red-pilled Elon Musk has plenty of reasons to be fed up with the Democrats
- Interview: Russian special military operation in Ukraine, military expert's opinion
- United States bioweapons developments in Ukraine may prove a fatal mistake
- US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine - Moscow
- 'I'm wondering when we voted to go to war?' - US Congressman
- UK inflation jumps to 40-year high of 9% as food and energy prices spiral
- Global famine likely this year - Putin aide
- The prosecution of Idaho mom Sara Brady
- Nina Jankowicz's appalling record, not her critics, sank the Disinformation Board
- Italy forced into 'economic warfare' against Russia, journalist claims
- Mali junta says 'Western-backed' military officers attempted coup
- Ongoing surrender at Azovstal "on far bigger scale than Kyiv has acknowledged"
- Laser weapons used in Ukraine - Russia
- What's the deal with Germany?
- Interview: Russian special military operation in Ukraine, military expert's opinion
- United States bioweapons developments in Ukraine may prove a fatal mistake
- US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine - Moscow
- 'I'm wondering when we voted to go to war?' - US Congressman
- UK inflation jumps to 40-year high of 9% as food and energy prices spiral
- Global famine likely this year - Putin aide
- Nina Jankowicz's appalling record, not her critics, sank the Disinformation Board
- Ongoing surrender at Azovstal "on far bigger scale than Kyiv has acknowledged"
- Lost in the past: Bush refers to Russia's Ukraine invasion as 'Iraq War ' in speech slip-up
- Best of the Web: New controlled food system is now in place and they will stop at nothing to accelerate their control
- Turkey's Erdogan puts the brakes on NATO's nordic expansion
- EU & US to fund proxy-war in Ukraine with $20 billion - and counting
- Get ready to be muzzled: The coming war on so-called hate speech
- Pentagon clears troops of responsibility for dropping 500lb bomb on Syrian civilians in 2019
- Ukraine controlled by US and UK - Russia
- DHS pauses disinformation board amid free speech questions
- Can Africa replace Russia as the EU's main source of gas?
- Ursula von der Leyen accused of warmongering
- Moscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border: RIA
- Officers should use discretion over people stealing to eat, economic crisis will lead to rise in crime, says police watchdog
- How Weaponry Organizes Society
- California church shooting suspect from China, targeted Taiwanese group over political tensions: police
- US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man
- 'This is just a lie': How Jeff Bezos' Washington Post twisted a report about Donbass refugees to fit its narrative
- Red-pilled Elon Musk has plenty of reasons to be fed up with the Democrats
- The prosecution of Idaho mom Sara Brady
- Italy forced into 'economic warfare' against Russia, journalist claims
- Mali junta says 'Western-backed' military officers attempted coup
- Failed your 'diversity training'? No university diploma for you
- Printing errors in mailed ballots will delay election results in Pennsylvania, Oregon
- Jersey Shore sand collapse kills teen, traps sister
- 'Vaxxed to the max': Family members say Buffalo shooter was paranoid about COVID, wore a respirator mask, and recently caught it
- James Corbett: I read Bill Gates' new book so you wouldn't have to
- The Strength of The Wolf
- Seeing and resisting the agents of chaos
- UK has more gas than it can handle and prices are lower than ever - but not for the consumer
- Lebanon's pro-Hezbollah bloc loses parliamentary majority
- Buffalo shooter drew from the same ideas as Western-backed Ukrainian neo-Nazis
- Russia to shutter Moscow offices of Canada's CBC broadcaster
- Rice cultivation recorded at Neolithic site from 8000 years ago
- Denisovan girl's fossil tooth may have been unearthed in Laos
- Empire of Hypocrisy
- 1,000 year-old Native American carvings of mysterious giant humanoids discovered on the ceiling of an Alabama cave
- Stonehenge: Archaeologists unearth 10,000-year-old hunting pits
- Caesar's favourite herb was the Viagra of ancient Rome - until climate change killed it off
- Secret British 'black propaganda' unit targeted cold war enemies revealed in declassified papers
- How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
- Two more giant statues discovered in Sardinia necropolis
- The failed covert CIA operation to back neo nazis seeking post-war independence for Ukraine
- Eerie 'yellow brick road' to Atlantis discovered atop ancient undersea mountain
- Ancient DNA gives new insights into 'lost' Indigenous people of Uruguay
- CIA, NATO and the great heroin coup: How Miami became the center of international fascism and the murder of President Kennedy
- Collaboration Estonian-style: From the Wehrmacht to the present day
- 8,500-year-old stone structures discovered in the UAE
- Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
- 65,000 years of food scraps show how one culture lived amidst a changing climate and rising sea levels
- Rare Find: Woman picked up 2,000 year old Roman artifact for $35 at thrift store
- So, was Hitler's grandfather Jewish?
- How the black rat colonised Europe in the Roman and Medieval periods
- Laser weapons used in Ukraine - Russia
- Did a 5th giant planet mess up the orbits of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune?
- Scouring through old Hubble images turned up 1,000 new asteroids
- NASA footage captures 'doorway,' inspires theories of life on Mars
- Natural machinery operates without intervention; but how?
- Developing cells take their ease in the curves
- New magnetic phenomenon discovered with industrial potential
- Scarce and valuable metal Germanium discovered in Greece
- Changes in cholesterol production lead to tragic octopus death spiral
- We got it! Astronomers reveal first image of the black hole at the heart of our galaxy
- Alaska's Westdahl Peak volcano is restless and overdue an eruption, and we may know what's stopping it
- Scientists grow plants in Moon soil - A first in human history
- Evidence of extinction event could be at the bottom of a South Carolina pond
- 'Monster' quake recorded on Mars by NASA's InSight, largest quake ever detected on another planet
- It takes three to tangle: long-range quantum entanglement needs three-way interaction
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Matter with Things: Truth, Science, and Life
- Astronauts experience distinct brain changes for months after they return to Earth
- How the dinosaur extinction changed plant evolution
- Rare fossil of ancient dog species discovered, lived 26 million years ago
- New Comet C/2022 F1 (ATLAS)
- National Weather Service: Rare tornado strikes in New Hampshire, knocks over 1,000 trees
- Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Macquarie Island
- New Mexico wildfire — one-quarter the size of Delaware — now largest in state's history
- 100km/h Cyclone Yakecan hits Uruguay & Brazil, sea foam covers coast
- Video shows apparent tornado touch down in southern Saskatchewan, Canada
- Tornado filmed in Czech Republic
- 'Looks like snow!' - Hailstorm catches Gauteng suburb by surprise in South Africa
- Over 400,000 affected as floods worsen in Assam, India
- Lightning strike kills teen while swimming at Bustos Dam in the Philippines
- Heavy rains hit parts of south China, causing flooding
- Train rescue after floods hit Assam, India
- Exhausted, dehydrated birds fall from the sky in Ahmedabad as heatwave scorches India
- Girl found dead with bite marks in her mother's apartment in Brooklyn, New York
- Two hikers killed by lightning in Brunei
- Iceland Reykjanes volcano update - Alert level raised, magma is on the move
- Lightning strike kills cow just steps from family's front porch, Alabama farm says
- Dust storms sweep Iraq, the latest in a series hitting the region in recent weeks
- 'Is it all worth it?': farmers left heartbroken as Queensland floods ruin crops in Australia
- Mudslides and 28,000 lightning strikes as storms hit northwest France
- Tonga eruption was 'record atmospheric explosion'
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (May 18)
- Meteor fireball over England on May 16
- Amazing meteor fireball over south of Spain (May 15)
- Meteor fireball over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on May 13
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 7)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on May 12
- Meteor fireball over the UK on May 11
- Meteor fireball over California on May 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Oklahoma on May 8
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on May 8
- Meteor fireball over New York state and Canada on May 9
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on May 5
- NASA says pieces of "fireball" that exploded while zooming over 3 Southern states are being found on ground
- Meteor fireball over Taiwan on March 30
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and South Carolina on May 1
- Meteor fireball over Montana and other states on April 30
- Loud meteor fireball spotted over southern Mississippi mostly heard, hardly seen
- Meteor fireball over the SW of Spain (April 26)
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on April 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on April 27
- Return of the Covid fearmongers
- FDA authorizes booster for children ages 5-11
- Will a Weaponized H5N1 Bird Flu Become the Next Manufactured Pandemic?
- UK: 7 people infected with monkeypox, believed to be sexually transmitted, health bosses propose social distancing
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The WHO Pandemic Treaty: Bad News for National Sovereignty
- Fecal transplants reverse hallmarks of aging in gut, eyes, and brain, mouse study reveals
- Don't underestimate the power of your influence
- The ugly history of vitamin D3 and Fauci's pro-vaccine bias
- COVID-19 vaccine can elicit a distinct T cell-dominant immune-mediated hepatitis
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Pfizer Dump | California Doctors Lose License For Speaking Out
- The 'Dark Truth' Behind America's 'Vaccine Court'
- Are COVID shots causing unexpected sudden deaths in zoo animals?
- CDC investigating 109 cases of severe hepatitis in kids across two dozen states, including 5 deaths
- Vaccinated hospitalised for non-Covid reasons at FIVE times the rate of unvaccinated, UK government data shows
- Where did we get the idea veganism can solve climate change?
- 'Possible new pandemic threat': Lloviu virus isolated for the first time
- US limits use of J&J's COVID vaccine on blood clot risks
- Serious adverse effects of covid vaccines 40 times higher than recorded by government, German scientist says
- Horowitz: Five new data points indicate cataclysmic level of vaccine injury
- Medical Fascism: Proposed California bill threats to strip doctors of medical licence over COVID-19 "misinformation"
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers - but that's okay
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Political Psychopathy Goes Mainstream, Linked to Crimes Against Humanity
- The First Criterion of Ponerogenesis
- The Master Betrayed #1
- Stephen Meyer on totalitarian dystopias and the God Hypothesis
- Canada to offer medically-assisted suicide to the mentally ill
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
Quote of the Day
Life without liberty is like a body without spirit.
Recent Comments
Oh and let me tell you, we had the same shit in 77. [Link] In Buffalo, you might take us for granted, but if you do that, you will regret it...
In Buffalo, in the year of '78, during the Winter time when the wind was blowing hard and the snow falling deep and snow drifts were...
I'm so pissed off about so many things as others here are I suspect, so lets consider this hypothetical situation with respect to Finland....
If you haven't figured out yet, I doubt you are reading this, so I don't know why I'm typing something that everyone reading already knows. This...
What will he run for - president of the Musk society? President of his own self? Honestly - mammon kills and musk must know this, so really if he...
Comment: Another page in the Mali saga: See also: