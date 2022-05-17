© picture alliance via Getty Images

Romanian broadcaster TVR has accused the European Broadcasting Union of assigning a different set of scores to the ones they provided, incorrectly giving the highest score to Ukraine, which went on to win the competition.The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra easily won the competition, finishing on 631 points, with the United Kingdom in second place with 466 points.Representatives of each country also normally appear on the live broadcast to announce their country's voting results, but Romania's Eda Marcus was nowhere to be seen.TVR said Eurovision organizers had "replaced the jury score in Romania with a 'substitute' calculated in a non-transparent way," and had not even informed them of what they were doing during the competition.Although part of the vote is also down to the viewing public, the claims suggest that there may have been some chicanery behind the scenes to ensure Ukraine won the competition, thereby fulfilling a preset narrative to support 'the current thing'.The Eurovision Song Contest is notoriously political and has been beset by similar voting scandals in the past.