"Replacing a significant portion of this will be exceedingly difficult, with far-reaching consequences for Europe's population, economy, and for the role of gas in the region's energy transition."

"The supply imbalance and high prices will set the scene for the most bullish environment for LNG projects in more than a decade, although supply from these projects will only arrive and provide relief from after 2024."

analysts at Rystad Energy said in a press release this week. They addedThe price of gas in the EU was projected to soar toAccording to the report,which began the year with a precarious balance after a tumultuous 2021, Rystad explained. The decision to sharply reduce reliance on Russian gas and LNG from current levels of between 30-40% will transform the global LNG market, it added.The report highlighted thatAccording to the research, if Russian gas flows were to stop tomorrow, the gas currently in storage (about 35% full) would likely "run out before the end of the year, leaving Europe exposed to a brutal winter." Under such a scenario,British thermal units (MMBtu),Natural gas prices surged this week after Moscow imposed its first counter-sanctions on some European energy companies. The price of gas in Europe exceeded $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters during Thursday trading, according to data provided by London's ICE.Reuters reports.