India prohibited wheat exports effective immediately, saying the nation's food security was under threat, partly due to heatwaves that damaged yields in the country and disruptions to global grain markets in the Black Sea breadbasket region The notice was published in the government gazette by the Directorate of Foreign Trade on Friday. It read,The move by thecomes as food protectionism runs rampant worldwide as countries limit or restrict exports of food staples to rein in domestic prices.Wheat futures are expected to jump Sunday evening and add to record-high food inflation, crushing emerging market economies the hardest. High food prices have already resulted in inflation riots in several countries, one being the ongoing social instability unfolding in Sir Lanka The ban comes as no surprise considering India has been mulling trade restrictions this month as heatwaves have damaged wheat yields.Wheat production this year in the South Asian nation is expected to decline after rising for a half-decade."We now have an environment with another supplier removed from contention in global trade flows," Andrew Whitelaw, a grains analyst at Melbourne-based Thomas Elder Markets, told Bloomberg A Mumbai-based commodity dealer with a global trading firm told Reuters the ban is "shocking." The trader added: "We were expecting curbs on exports after 2-3 months, but seems inflation numbers changed the government's mind."