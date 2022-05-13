© AFP



China's censors scrambled to wipe out online debate over its zero-Covid strategy on Wednesday after the World Health Organisation (WHO) criticised the country's hardline approach to crushing the virus.and enforces some of the most stringent virus controls anywhere in the world.Those restrictions have trapped most of Shanghai'sOn Tuesday WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged China to change tack, saying the approach "will not be sustainable" in the face of new fast-spreading variants.Searches for the hashtags "#Tedros#" and "#who#" on the popular Weibo social media platform displayed no results, while users of the WeChat app were unable to share an article posted on an official United Nations account. A social media hashtag about the WHO's comments, which had been a rallying point for lively online discussion, appeared to have been blocked by mid-morning.Before they were expunged from the internet, comments had questioned zero-Covid, with one sayingAnother wrote:especially in Shanghai where residents have raged against seemingly endless lockdowns, spartan quarantine facilities and heavy-handed enforcement. The city has witnessed repeated protests and violent scuffles with police, rare images which have pinballed across social media before censors can catch up.Abandoning zero-Covid and allowing Omicron to rip across the country could result in 1.6 million deaths, according to a paper published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Nature by researchers at Shanghai's Fudan University.Health officials have said vaccination rates are low among the elderly and warn rural health facilities risk collapse under an Omicron surge.On Monday, vice-premier Sun Chunlan reminded disease control officials of the political imperatives attached to zero-Covid. It is necessary to "create the conditions for the victorious convening of the 20th Party Congress", she said, according to state news agency Xinhua.The twice-a-decade conclave scheduled for later this year is expected to see President Xi Jinping secure an unprecedented third consecutive term as the leader of the world's number two economy.Hu Xijin, the influential former editor of Chinese state tabloid Global Times, slammed the comments in a message to his 24 million Weibo followers, saying