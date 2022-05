© reduxx

Members of what has been described as a "family-owned transgender pornography production company" have been sentenced in connection to the sexual abuse of one of the member's children.Following the execution of a search warrant, authorities found that the child in question had likely been exposed to sexually explicit material.Electronic devices were subsequently seized from the property, and an examination later uncovered several sexually-explicit photos and videos of the child, Slatz reported.The child was then removed from the premises. The child's mother lived in Oregon during the span of the abuse.In addition to Volz, three others were arrested that were part of the pornography company, that reportedly specialized in fetish, taboo, and BDSM content.Following Volz's arrest, the child now resides with relatives, and Volz has surrendered all parental rights.Volz has been sentenced on the charges of human trafficking, aggravated sexual assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. Volz has received 25 years in prison for the heinous crimes.Romero, born Adam, was also handed a 25-year sentence after admitting to helping Volz transport the child with the intentions of sexually abusing her.One piece of evidence recovered from the residence showed Romero sexually abusing the girl alongside 54-year-old Sean Allen, who has also been sentenced.Allen has received a 12-year sentence for his role in the abuse.Dulcinea Gnecco was also arrested alongside the others, and was charged with four counts of child endangerment. According to Slatz, Gnecco was the cook for the house, and handled basic care for the child.The four pled guilty on November 21 as part of an agreement Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. They will reportedly receive credit towards towards their sentence for time served behind bars since 2019.