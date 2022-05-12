© NATIONAL ARCHIVES



The U.S. is acknowledging the large-scale and violent treatment of Indigenous students at more than 400 Indian boarding schools run by the federal government between 1819 and 1969, according to a report released by the Department of Interior on Wednesday.Beginning in the early 19th century in the U.S., Indigenous children were "selected" from reservation schools and moved away from their families to attend the government-chartered schools, which were, the report said.According to the report, each day was so strictly systemized that there was "little opportunity to exercise any power of choice."The Interior Department report identified 408 federally run schools in 37 states. Oklahoma had the highest number of schools, with 76, followed by 44 in Arizona, 43 in New Mexico and 30 in South Dakota.The Interior Department said it is not publicly detailing the locations of the children's burial sites "in order to protect against well-documented grave-robbing, vandalism, and other disturbances to Indian burial sites." But it is working to notify tribes of the burial sites.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released the first volume of the 106-page investigative report as part of the 2021 Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative.These boarding schools operated with congressional funding and used housing provided by the federal government. In 1978, the Indian Child Welfare Act was passed in order to try to keep Native American children with their families, rather than removing them. By 2019, there were only four boarding schools operated by bureau of Indian Education, and they are no longer tasked with assimilating the students.Children were subject to hours of daily vocational training including livestock and poultry raising, dairy work, lumber and carpentry, blacksmithing, irrigation system development, cooking and railroad construction.These boarding schools also instructed non-Indians, including emancipated Black people known as "Freedmen," the report said, and it concluded that the federal Indian boarding school system "continues to impact the present-day health" of former students alive today.In response to these findings, Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, is starting the "Road to Healing," described as a "year-long" tour across the country to hear and support federal boarding school survivors, as well as collect a permanent oral history.