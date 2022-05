© AFP/Al Jazeera



'They're armed with cameras'

'Icon of Palestinian press'

Israeli forces shot and killed a senior Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent during an army raid on Wednesday in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Qatar-based news channel and Palestinian Health Ministry said.Wearing a press vest, Palestinian Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was shot in the head during her coverage of the incursion and was transferred to Ibn Sina hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Another journalist, Ali Asmoadi, an Al Jazeera producer, was wounded by a gun shot and is in a stable condition.Meanwhile, Aljazeera reported that Israeli forces raided Abu Akleh's house in occupied East Jerusalem where mourners were gathering.Al Jazeera said multiple eyewitnesses confirmed Abu Akleh was shot shortly after arriving in Jenin refugee camp and thatThe Israeli army confirmed that it had conducted an operation early on Wednesday in the Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups in the northern West Bank.It said that there was an exchange of fire between its troops and Palestinian fighters and that it is investigating whether "journalists were wounded, possibly by Palestinian gunfire".Later on Wednesday, the Israeli army backtracked from its initial claims that Abu Akleh might have been killed by Palestinian fire. The army's chief of staff said in a statement that "at the moment it is not possible to determine from which fire Abu Akleh was killed".Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the "blatant murder" of Abu Akleh, calling it a "heinous crime, through which it is intended to prevent the media from fulfilling its message"."We hold the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of the late colleague Shireen," Al Jazeera said in a statement, urging the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their "intentional targeting and killing" of Abu Akleh.Israeli military spokesperson Ran Kochav told Army Radio that "even if soldiers shot at - or, God forbid, hurt - someone who was not involved, this happened in battle, during a firefight, where this Palestinian is with the shooters. So this thing can happen."Kochav described Abu Akleh as "filming and working for a media outlet amidst armed Palestinians. They're armed with cameras, if you'll permit me to say so".Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he holds Israeli troops "fully responsible" for Abu Akleh's death.Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded that Abbas "is making baseless accusations against Israel", adding that "according to the information we currently have, there's a considerable chance that Palestinian gunmen who were firing recklessly caused the journalist's saddening death".Bennett said that "we back our fighters", but reiterated the call for a joint investigation with the PA.US ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted : "I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of [Abu Akleh's] death", pointing out that the journalist was a US citizen.Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian mission to the UK, tweeted : "Shireen was most prominent Palestinian journalist and a close friend. Now we will hear the 'concerns' of the UK govt & the international community."Elsewhere in the West Bank, Israeli forces shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.Thaer Khalim Muslet al-Yazouri was shot in the heart in Al-Bireh, the ministry said. An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed to the AFP that troops had "fired rubber bullets".Abu Akleh was one of the most prominent journalists in the Arab world.She joined Al Jazeera in 1997 and covered almost all major events in Israel and Palestine, most notably the Second Intifada between 2000-2005 and the Israeli wars on the Gaza Strip.Tributes poured in after her death was announced."She was an inspiration in Palestine and the Arab world... Today we lost one of the pillars of our press," Assaf told MEE.