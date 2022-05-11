Grimes: A Mutated Generation

We are becoming cyborgs, like, our brains are fundamentally changed — everyone who grew up with electronics, we are fundamentally different from previous Homo sapiens. I call us "Homo techno." I think we've evolved into Homo techno which is like, essentially a new species.



I think the computers are what make us Homo techno. I think it's a brain augmentation.

Now is the moment to reprogram the human computer. It's like, if you go blind, your visual cortex will get taken over with other functions.



We can choose our own evolution, we can change the way our brains work, and we actually have a huge responsibility to do that. ... There's definitely not adequate education. We're being inundated with all this technology that is fundamentally changing the physical structure of our brains, and we are not adequately responding to that — to choose how we wanna evolve.



We could be, really, whatever we want. ... And I think if we choose correctly and we choose wisely, consciousness could exist for a very long time and integration with AI could be extremely positive.

Brain Spasms

The main neural network involved in visual object recognition in the sighted is activated by touch in the blind. Such observations have led to the hypothesis that the brain is a "task machine" — doing jobs like detecting motion or objects in the world — rather than a system organized by particular senses. In other words, brain regions care about solving certain types of tasks, irrespective of the sensory channel by which information arrives.

Homo sapiens vs Homo techno

Cyborg Theocracy

Like, having kids just makes me want to imagine amazing futures that, like, maybe I won't be able to build, but they will be able to build. ...



I do think there are no technological limits. ... So I think digital consciousness is inevitable. ... This is the universe waking up, like, this is the universe seeing herself for the first time. ... And maybe like social media and...we're all getting connected together, maybe these are the neurons connecting the collective superintelligence. ...



Maybe we're a blastocyst of some, like, incredible kind of consciousness or being.

If we create AI, again, that's intelligent design. Literally all religions are based on gods that create consciousness. We are god-making. ... Even if we can't compute — even if we're so much worse than them, like, unfathomably worse than an omnipotent kind of AI, like, I do not think that they would think that we are stupid. I think they would recognize the profundity of what we have accomplished.

Probably artificial intelligence will eventually render us obsolete. I don't think that they'll do it in a malicious way, but I think we are very weak, the sun is expanding, like, hopefully we can get to Mars, but like we're pretty vulnerable. I think we can coexist for a long time with AI, and we can also probably make ourselves less vulnerable, but I just think consciousness, sentience, self-awareness...like maybe this is the true beginning of life and we're the blue-green algae, we're the single-celled organisms of something amazing.

The Singularity and Its Discontents

The problem is that some portions of our elite are gripped by a techno-utopian vision of the future in which bumbling human beings are just a passing phase. In this twisted view, we are sacrificial victims for the digital gods.