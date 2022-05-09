© Reuters/Serhil Nuzhnenko



Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked Black Sea ports including Mariupol, a U.N. food agency official said on Friday. The blockages are seen as a factor behind high food prices which hit a record high in March in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, before easing slightly in April, the FAO said.according to International Grains Council data. Josef Schmidhuber, FAO Deputy Director, Markets and Trade Division told a Geneva press briefing via Zoom:Schmidhuber said the full silos could result in storage shortages during the next harvest in July and August.Another concern is reports that some grain storage had been destroyed in the fighting in Ukraine, he added, without giving details.Since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in late February,Earlier this week, the head of the World Trade Organization told Reuters she was "seriously worried" about spiraling food prices and seeking solutions alongside other partners. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: