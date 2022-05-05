SHIP DELAYS

Global supply chain problems look to set to worsen, a new report published on Tuesday said, as China's COVID-19 lockdowns, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other strains cause even longer delays at ports and drive up costs.The study by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) found thatIn China, ships awaiting berth at the Port of Shanghai now tally 344, a 34% increase over the past month, whileIn Europe too, ships from China are showing up an average of four days late, causing a number of knock-on effects, including"Global port congestion is worsening and becoming increasingly widespread," RBC's Head of Digital Intelligence Strategy, Michael Tran, and colleague, Jack Evans, said in the report, acknowledging it was hard to say when things would improve.Ships and containers must both be available at the right time and place to prevent cancelled bookings. Any mismatch results in ships running below full capacity, hence, more are then required to move the same amount of freight.Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February and the sinking of several ships in the Black Sea meant insurers had hiked premiums to between 1% and 5% of the value of the ship compared to pre-war levels of 0.25%."Many market participants thought that supply chains would be untangled by now, but this scenario has failed to materialize," the report said.On the U.S. West Coast, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach continue to struggle to keep up.In Europe, what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine has meant several major shipping lines have suspended transport into the Baltic and Black Seas.Several key European countries have also banned Russian-flagged vessels from their ports. This has re-routed flow and is pushing increased container ship activity into European ports."Significant compression of ToT times are required before we can confidently suggest a path toward normalizing shipping costs," RBC's analysts said. "The problem? Things are getting worse".