A new survey of young Israeli adults has found that nearly half of the population in the occupied territories is not optimistic about the future of the Israeli entity, while more than one-third of people are thinking about immigration to find jobs and improve their lives.The poll was conducted by the Israeli Fenima research center as part of an investigation to find a solution to reduce social fragmentation within the Israeli society.Issues such as rising living costs, security situation and social divisions are among other reasons for young Israeli adults to mull over leaving the occupied territories.The poll highlighted that, considering the three factors of economic crisis, poor security situation and social divisions.There has been intense public anger in recent month in the Israeli-occupied territories over rising costs, afterAccording to the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Worldwide Cost of Living index, the coastal city ofTel Aviv rose to the top spot from fifth place last year, beating out Paris and Singapore, which were tied for second place.Its move up the ladder is partly due to the increases in transport and grocery prices.Property prices in Tel Aviv have also risen, particularly in residential areas, although they are not considered part of the index, added the EIU.Earlier this year, thousands of Israelis held a mass demonstration in Tel Aviv to voice their resentment against the soaring cost of living in the city, which is estimated to have become the most expensive metropolis in the world to live in.The protest, organized by Israeli actor Guy Lerer, was staged at Habima Square on February 16.The organizers said the protest was not affiliated with any political camp and only demanded that authorities deal with the rising prices."The public is starting to cry out and take to the streets and this is only the start," Lerer told Israel's Channel 13 television network from the protest site.During the protest, a stall was set up offering packages of basic foods at a relatively low price, part of a widespread initiative set up by Lerer.The campaign allowed the public to buy the boxes for themselves, or donate to those in need.