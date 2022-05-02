© AP / Bela Szandelszky



European leaders won't admit they're going along with Russia's deal, government official Gergely Gulyas said.While multiple European leaders have publicly proclaimed they won't buy Russian gas in rubles as Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded, 10 EU countries are technically going along with Putin's plan, Hungarian official Gergely Gulyas told public radio on Sunday. According to Gulyas, these countries' leaders aren't admitting this in order to be seen as "being a good European.""There should be no doubt in anyone's mind that countries importing raw materials from Russia use exactly the same method to pay for Russian gas," he added.Hungary depends on Russia for all of its gas imports, and has therefore opposed EU sanctions on this critical commodity."We mustn't adopt sanctions with which we primarily penalize ourselves instead of those we want to sanction," he said, referring to soaring energy costs throughout Europe. While the government in Budapest has condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Guylas said that it would "continue to buy our energy at the cheapest possible price" to offset any costs on the Hungarian people.