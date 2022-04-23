© AP



The settlement switch may be possible without breaching sanctions, the European Commission saysEuropean Union companies may be able to comply with Russia's proposed system to pay for gas in rubles without falling foul of the bloc's sanctions against Moscow, the European Commission said on Friday.At the same time, EU executives say that"The procedure for derogations from the requirements of the decree is not clear yet," the document issued by the commission said.In March, the Russian government issued a decreeThe step came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that hostile countries, which have imposed economic sanctions on Moscow in connection with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, pay for Russian gas with rubles.Last week, the EC said that paying for Russian gas in rubles by European Union buyers as demanded by Moscow would break the EU's sanctions regime.an internal note, seen by Reuters, read.