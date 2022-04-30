© Getty Images / David Ramos



Amid violent riots Magdalena Andersson has admitted serious flaws in country's migrant policy.Segregation in Swedish society has gone "too far" and the integration of immigrants is "too poor," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson admitted on Thursday, following the violent riots there earlier this month. The unrest erupted after an anti-Muslim politician, Rasmus Paludan, announced a burning "tour" of the Quran during the holy month of Ramadan.In Andersson's opinion, integration has been "too poor" because society was "too weak," and resources provided for the police and social services has been insufficient.Minister of Integration and Migration Anders Ygeman, who spoke at the same press conference, said in turn that the issue of gang crime cannot be solved without addressing the problem of segregation. Therefore, he announced, the Swedish government plans to introduce further measures to strengthen the police and to ensure better control over vulnerable youth behavior."Everyone who receives support must also meet certain expectations," Ygeman underlined.These new measures, along with the state providing police with additional surveillance powers, have drawn criticism from human rights defenders, including Amnesty International.